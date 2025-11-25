Details of Phil Maton’s New Cubs Deal Revealed

The Chicago Cubs have entered the offseason as a team that many will be keeping an eye on after a strong 2025 campaign.

After a solid year, the Cubs will be seeking to build upon that this winter with a strong offseason. Chicago was an aggressive team last winter in the trade market, notably bringing in star outfielder Kyle Tucker. That helped change the direction and outlook of the franchise, but he is a free agent, and his future with the team is uncertain.

Fortunately, even if they lose Tucker, there is a lot of talent on the roster and a strong farm system to help sustain success. While the Cubs will have to find a way to replace the production of their star outfielder offensively if he leaves, they also have some other needs.

Chicago has been a team that has stressed trying to improve their bullpen of late, with some of the results being mixed. After reshaping the unit in 2025, they will once again have to figure out what the bullpen will look like in 2026. And one move the team has already made is the signing of free agent Phil Maton.

Phil Maton | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Phil Maton contract details revealed

News broke on November 21 that the Cubs had signed veteran reliever Phil Maton on a two-year deal, and according to the latest report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman, we now know the details of that contract.

Heyman wrote, "Phil Maton Cubs deal: $14.5M, 2 years and club option. Plus $250K incentives per year based on games pitched for the ultra reliable reliever. So good chance to reach $15M."

Phil Maton Cubs deal: $14.5M, 2 years and club option. Plus $250K incentives per year based on games pitched for the ultra reliable reliever. So good chance to reach $15M. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 25, 2025

Maton Helps Strengthen Bullpen

While the 32-year-old might not be a star relief pitcher, he has been very reliable and has pitched in some big moments in recent years. Since 2021, Maton has pitched at least 60 innings each season, proving his ability to pick up the ball and provide his team with strong durability.

Furthermore, while it’s good that he is dependable, he is also an effective pitcher. In 2025, with both the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals, he totaled a 2.79 ERA. The veteran made some adjustments last year and saw his strikeout per nine rate go up considerably to 11.9 from 8.4 in 2024. That is a massive increase and one that Chicago will hope he can sustain.

With Maton joining the bullpen, the team will likely continue to make a couple more moves to try to strengthen the unit. Having good relief pitching is key in the playoffs unless the team has a rock-solid rotation like the Los Angeles Dodgers. Unfortunately, that is another need for the Cubs, making the team prioritize bullpen help.

Phil Maton | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

All eyes will still be on what happens with Tucker for the Cubs, but the signing of Maton gives them a reliable option out of their bullpen for the next couple of years.