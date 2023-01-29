We take an all too early look at which players will represent the Chicago Cubs in the 2023 All-Star game.

The Chicago Cubs have a revamped roster heading into the 2023 MLB season. That means there are plenty of new acquisitions that can help the team succeed in the goal of contending for the National League Central.

Overperforming has its perks. Not just in the quest for team success, but for personal glory. Making the All-Star game is a great honor for many players and it is all predicated on their first half performance.

With that in mind, we have pegged a few players that should be in line to represent the Cubs in the 2023 MLB All-Star game.

1. Marcus Stroman, SP

In our edition of the "3 Crazy Predications" we predicted that Stroman would win the National League Cy Young award. That means he should be on the National League ASG roster come July.

Stroman has plenty of talent and his personality always makes for an electric show. Expect to see him representing the National League.

2. Ian Happ, LF

I like the idea of Happ making the All-Star roster. He has been a top performer at his position but has remained a little underrated. I think he makes some noise during the first half. Happ was honored with his first All-Star selection in 2022 and should see a repeat in 2023.

3. Nico Hoerner, 2B

Hoerner may have been snubbed from MLB Now's top second basemen list but he won't be snubbed from the All-Star game. The second baseman has an immense amount of talent and one way or another he will get in.

4. Cody Bellinger, CF

Taking a bit of a gamble here with Bellinger, but I like his prospects of rebounding after a few terrible seasons dealing with a shoulder injury. He plays a position that if he can swing a big bat he will be seen as an elite option. It is a good recipe for making an All-Star selection.

If his shoulder injury is truly behind him, which Chicago must also believe considering the one-year, $17.5 million deal, then Bellinger should return to form.

One noticeable omission from this list is Dansby Swanson. I firmly believe he will be an impact player for the Cubs and is an elite player. However, there are only so many All-Star roster spots to go around and it is hard to see him beating out Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Francisco Lindor for one of those slots.

Still, if he continues his torrid pace from the 2022 MLB season and the Cubs are outperforming projections, I wouldn't be surprised one bit to see him make the ASG roster.

