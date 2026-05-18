Pete Crow-Armstrong Expresses Regret Over Viral Incident With White Sox Fan

Pete Crow-Armstrong has addressed this weekend's interaction with a White Sox fan that has gone viral, and he’d like some of his words back.

During the Cubs’ matchup with the South Siders on Sunday, Crow-Armstrong failed to make a catch at the wall in right center field on a liner that wound up being a double from Miguel Vargas. The hit ended up scoring two runs to tie the game 4-4. On the play, PCA slammed into the fence and wound up on his back, then reacted as if he was frustrated with himself.

As he was sitting on the warning track, a woman in a white dress and a White Sox hat heckled Chicago’s center fielder, while also pointing at him. Crow-Armstrong had a strong reaction to it that was caught on video and widely circulated on social media.

Video showed the woman saying, “You suck” to which the 24-year-old All-Star replied, “Suck my f---ing d---, b---h.”

Video of the incident is below and, obviously the audio is NSFW.

When asked about the incident after the game, Crow-Armstrong said, “Some lady decided to start talking s--t, and I felt the need to say it back.”

The woman who made the comments gave her side of the story, claiming that she had planned to heckle Crow-Armstrong at some point entering the game. She described the incident to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Right when he was up at the fence, we’re like, ‘This is our prime opportunity, O.K.?‘“ she said. “So we just got booing him. I said he sucked, and then he said words that I don’t want to repeat, you shouldn’t say to a woman. And then both my brothers were up there against the fence, too.“

Her fiancé, who is a Cubs fan, was also there. “He tried to calm me, but then he heard what PCA said to me, so he started booing him, too.“

On Monday, Crow-Armstrong admitted he regretted the incident and his word choice. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported his responses.

“I regret the word choice,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I’m just bummed out about the word choice and that a bunch of little kids will find their way to social media and see that as well ... Again, poor word choice.“

He added, “Directly or indirectly, I don’t think the women in my life would ever think I would use those kind of words regularly.“

That’s an incident that will follow Crow-Armstrong for a while.

The Cubs lost the game 9-8, and the series against the White Sox 2-1. Chicago is currently 29-18 and holds a 1 1/2-game lead over the Brewers for first place in the NL Central. The two teams will face off in three games at Wrigley Field starting Monday night.

Pete Crow-Armstrong 2026 stats

After a strong start to the 2025 season, Crow-Armstrong struggled down the stretch. Those issues carried over into the start of 2026 and, by mid-April, was the worst slump in baseball. He has rebounded some since.

Through 47 games this season, Crow-Armstrong is slashing .234/.314/.374, with five home runs, 20 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. His wRC+ sits at a below-average 97, but he has generated 1.8 fWAR, largely because of his Gold Glove defense in center. His strikeout rate remains incredibly high at 25.0%, though his walk rate has improved to 7.8% from 4.5% in 2025.

Though he finished in a slump, Crow-Armstrong put up strong numbers in 2025. He finished the year slashing .247/.287/.481, with 31 home runs, 95 RBIs, 35 stolen bases and a wRC+ of 109, while generating 5.4 fWAR. The Cubs rewarded him with a six-year, $115 million deal in March, banking on it being a season he’d build on.

So far, that hasn’t happened.

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