Pete Crow-Armstrong Expresses Regret Over Viral Incident With White Sox Fan
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Pete Crow-Armstrong has addressed this weekend's interaction with a White Sox fan that has gone viral, and he’d like some of his words back.
During the Cubs’ matchup with the South Siders on Sunday, Crow-Armstrong failed to make a catch at the wall in right center field on a liner that wound up being a double from Miguel Vargas. The hit ended up scoring two runs to tie the game 4-4. On the play, PCA slammed into the fence and wound up on his back, then reacted as if he was frustrated with himself.
As he was sitting on the warning track, a woman in a white dress and a White Sox hat heckled Chicago’s center fielder, while also pointing at him. Crow-Armstrong had a strong reaction to it that was caught on video and widely circulated on social media.
Video showed the woman saying, “You suck” to which the 24-year-old All-Star replied, “Suck my f---ing d---, b---h.”
Video of the incident is below and, obviously the audio is NSFW.
When asked about the incident after the game, Crow-Armstrong said, “Some lady decided to start talking s--t, and I felt the need to say it back.”
The woman who made the comments gave her side of the story, claiming that she had planned to heckle Crow-Armstrong at some point entering the game. She described the incident to the Chicago Sun-Times.
“Right when he was up at the fence, we’re like, ‘This is our prime opportunity, O.K.?‘“ she said. “So we just got booing him. I said he sucked, and then he said words that I don’t want to repeat, you shouldn’t say to a woman. And then both my brothers were up there against the fence, too.“
Her fiancé, who is a Cubs fan, was also there. “He tried to calm me, but then he heard what PCA said to me, so he started booing him, too.“
On Monday, Crow-Armstrong admitted he regretted the incident and his word choice. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported his responses.
“I regret the word choice,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I’m just bummed out about the word choice and that a bunch of little kids will find their way to social media and see that as well ... Again, poor word choice.“
He added, “Directly or indirectly, I don’t think the women in my life would ever think I would use those kind of words regularly.“
That’s an incident that will follow Crow-Armstrong for a while.
The Cubs lost the game 9-8, and the series against the White Sox 2-1. Chicago is currently 29-18 and holds a 1 1/2-game lead over the Brewers for first place in the NL Central. The two teams will face off in three games at Wrigley Field starting Monday night.
Pete Crow-Armstrong 2026 stats
After a strong start to the 2025 season, Crow-Armstrong struggled down the stretch. Those issues carried over into the start of 2026 and, by mid-April, was the worst slump in baseball. He has rebounded some since.
Through 47 games this season, Crow-Armstrong is slashing .234/.314/.374, with five home runs, 20 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. His wRC+ sits at a below-average 97, but he has generated 1.8 fWAR, largely because of his Gold Glove defense in center. His strikeout rate remains incredibly high at 25.0%, though his walk rate has improved to 7.8% from 4.5% in 2025.
Though he finished in a slump, Crow-Armstrong put up strong numbers in 2025. He finished the year slashing .247/.287/.481, with 31 home runs, 95 RBIs, 35 stolen bases and a wRC+ of 109, while generating 5.4 fWAR. The Cubs rewarded him with a six-year, $115 million deal in March, banking on it being a season he’d build on.
So far, that hasn’t happened.
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Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.Follow rumorsandrants