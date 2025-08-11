Cubs Have Another Breakout Hitting Prospect Rising Fast In Farm System Thanks To Consistent Bat

Owen Caissie's 21st roundtripper of the year for the Triple-A @IowaCubs 🚀



🔵 110.8 mph | 422 ft

🔴 Grabs share of HR lead among @Cubs Minor Leaguers

🔵 5th time this year Caissie, Kevin Alcántara have gone yard in same game pic.twitter.com/9DjsMc2kTM