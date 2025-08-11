Cubs Have Another Breakout Hitting Prospect Rising Fast In Farm System Thanks To Consistent Bat
The Chicago Cubs have been dazzled by the progress of the bat of Moisés Ballesteros, who earned a call-up at 21 years old earlier this season. Turns out there is another Venezuelan prospect with similar credentials right behind him at Double-A Knoxville.
Pedro Ramirez isn’t talked about as much in the Cubs’ system right now. As the Cubs’ system is among the best in baseball and features several highly respected hitters, it’s not unexpected to see the 21-year-old Ramirez get lost in the shuffle.
Well, that’s changing.
Recently, MLB Pipeline highlighted a breakthrough prospect for each team, one that was lightly thought of at the start of the season but has since broken through and risen quickly up each team’s Top 30 rankings. Ramirez was the selection for the Cubs, as he has risen to No. 7 this season.
Pedro Ramirez’s Breakthrough Season
Ramirez signed for $75,000 in 2021 as an international free agent, the same year his countryman, Ballesteros, signed a $1.2 million deal.
While Ballesteros has risen quickly due to his power profile, Ramirez has had a steadier development, highlighted by a consistent slash since he started playing pro baseball in 2021.
With Double-A Knoxville this season he has slashed .272/.344/.380 with seven home runs and 50 RBI. That’s what the Cubs organization has come to expect from the switch-hitting infielder, who can play second base and third base.
In five seasons of minor league baseball, he’s finished a season batted .300 or better twice and has never had a slash line worse than the .266/.358/.404 he posted in 2023, which was his year with a full-season affiliate at Class-A Myrtle Beach.
He may not have a lot of power, but he makes great contact, avoids strikeouts — he’s never had more than 100 in a season — and draws close to 50 walks per season. Those are the kind of number that help earn a player like Ramirez a shot at a Major League job, likely as a utility player to start.
Cubs Top 10 Prospects
Ramirez isn’t the only Cubs prospect to keep an eye on as the organization features several high-level prospects that are ready for the Major League, including No. 1 prospect and outfielder Owen Caissie per Pipeline.
Caissie was the object of great speculation at the trade deadline, but the Cubs hung on to him and he remains at Triple-A Iowa waiting for either an injury or 2026 to make a full MLB debut. He could be a selection for a September call-up when rosters expand.
Right behind him is Ballesteros, who made his MLB debut earlier this year and is back at Iowa.
Shortstop Jefferson Rojas is No. 3 in the system and is playing at Double-A Knoxville. He can also play second base, but the Cubs are set at both positions with Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner, respectively. Another coveted trade piece, outfielder Kevin Alcántara, is No. 4 and playing at Iowa.
Pitcher Jaxon Wiggins is ranked No. 5 and is also playing at Knoxville. He is another highly regarded prospect that could be ready next year. The highly versatile Jonathan Long, who can play both corner positions and outfield and is playing at Iowa, is No. 6.
After Ramirez, right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell is No. 8 and pitching at Iowa, while No. 9 prospect and infielder James Triantos is also at Iowa. Middle infielder Cristian Hernandez, who is playing for High-A South Bend, rounds out the Top 10.
