Three Thoughts On The Cubs' 9-1 Rout Of The Cardinals
The Chicago Cubs scored runs in each of the first five innings of Saturday’s game with the St. Louis Cardinals, leading to a 9-1 win at Busch Stadium.
The Cubs (67-49) put up crooked numbers in the first two innings, keyed by Michael Busch’s bounce-back performance at the plate.
The Cardinals (59-59) appeared powerless to do much offensively against Cubs starter Colin Rea, who went six innings and handed a healthy lead to the bullpen.
Here are three thoughts on the game.
So, There’s the Offense
From the start, the Cubs lineup did a number on Cardinals starter Andre Pallante. The right-hander recorded five outs, allowed seven hits, six earned runs and walked one hitter. He was unable to record a strikeout.
Just about every Cubs hitter got in on the fun and Chicago had a 7-0 lead by the third inning.
Michael Busch led off the game with a double, scored on a single by Kyle Tucker and the Tucker scored on Carson Kelly’s single and a throwing error by the Cardinals’ Jordan Walker.
In the second inning, Busch blew the game open with a three-run home run. Before that, Dansby Swanson singled, stole second and then Matt Shaw walked. After the home run, Seiya Suzuki doubled and later scored on Kelly’s single.
That chased off Pallante with the Cubs up 6-0. It was the offensive explosion they needed.
Busch, one game after going 0-for-4, went off, going 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. As much as is said about Suzuki, Tucker and Kelly, Busch’s consistent presence as a leadoff man is part of what made this offense so successful in the first half of the season.
It was good to see him — and the Cubs — get back to doing what they do best.
Rea’s Excellent Night
Right-hander Colin Rea had all the run support he needed. But he pitched like Chicago had a one-run lead all night.
He threw six near-shutout innings, allowing one run in the sixth inning before he left the game. He allowed three hits and two walks while he struck out six and trimmed his ERA to 4.09.
After Friday night’s loss, the Cubs needed a stopper type of performance from Rea. He gave it to them, even if the offense handed him a massive lead.
Rea has certainly been worth the money the Cubs paid to sign him in the offseason — and then some.
Trying to Catch the Brewers
The win was great for Chicago. But its relentless pursuit of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central is reaching a breaking point.
The Brewers remained five games ahead with their win over the New York Mets on Saturday. So long as the Brew Crew remains red-hot, a Cubs surge may be for nothing.
Still, it’s important to maintain striking distance because there is one huge opportunity ahead.
On Aug. 18, the Cubs will host the Brewers for a massive five-game series. It’s a five-game series because the two games on that Monday include a make-up game for a rainout on June 18.
That will be the week that determines if the Cubs have a chance to win the division or must settle for the NL wild card. Staying within striking distance is the goal for the next week.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Best Case Scenario Includes Two Struggling Sluggers Catching Fire Again
Cubs Manager Craig Counsell Provides Status Update On Injured Catcher
Cubs Starter Has Proven That He Could Be The Answer To Their Rotation Woes
Is Kyle Tucker Still The Top Upcoming Free Agent Despite Recent Cubs Struggles?