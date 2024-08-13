Should Chicago Cubs Actually Pursue Signing New York Mets Superstar Pete Alonso?
Over the last couple of years, there have been countless rumors connecting the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets' star slugging first baseman Pete Alonso.
Already, the rumors have begun about him hitting free agency in the coming offseason. Once again, the Cubs have been mentioned as a top potential landing spot.
While the idea of adding a power bat like Alonso is intriguing, would the move actually make sense for Chicago?
During the 2024 MLB season so far with the Mets, Alonso has played in 118 games. He has been hitting .240/.325/.464 to go along with 25 home runs and 63 RBI.
Clearly, he would bring a lot of pop to the Cubs' lineup if they did sign him. However, there are some logistical issues that would make the signing somewhat of a surprise.
Why Chicago Signing Pete Alonso Simply Doesn't Make Sense
Michael Busch has come in as a rookie and performed very well at first base for the Cubs. He has made himself a likely long-term piece of the puzzle.
There simply isn't a need to pursue a first baseman this offseason. Chicago has other more pressing needs that need to be addressed with whatever money Jed Hoyer and the front office are willing to spend.
On the season, Busch has hit 16 home runs and has driven in 45 RBI. He has hit for a slashline of .263/.349/.463.
At just 26 years old, Busch is also locked up long-term under contract. The Cubs have already found their first baseman of the future. Signing Alonso would force them to move players around and Busch might simply be the odd man out of the lineup.
Another big bat in the lineup could be a priority for Chicago this offseason. That being said, they would be better served finding that bat at catcher or in the outfield.
Not too long ago, these rumors made a ton of sense. The Cubs needed a first baseman. While those times were fun to think about Alonso joining the team, they're long gone.
It's time to stop connecting Chicago and Alonso. Hoyer is not going to spend the kind of money needed to get him when he already has Busch on the roster. The dream should be viewed as dead at this point in time.