Deion Sanders Astounded by Talent of Reds Star Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz has caught the attention of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders.
Sanders, the only athlete in history to appear in both a Super Bowl and World Series, heaped praise on the 22-year-old star during the MLB All-Star break.
"The shortstop from Cincinnati is phenomenal," Sanders said. "Unbelievable. This kid is a complete player. I love his game; I love the flash, the flamboyance. He is baseball, man. I love what he brings to the game."
In 96 games this season, De La Cruz is batting .256/.346/.483 with 17 homers, six triples and a league-leading 46 stolen bases.
If he stays healthy, De La Cruz is almost guaranteed to win the stolen base title this season, as Milwaukee Brewers infielder Brice Turang ranks second in the big leagues with 30 swiped bags. Only 13 players finished the first half of the 2024 campaign with 20 or more stolen bases.
Just like Sanders was on the gridiron and the diamond, De La Cruz is one of the most exciting players to watch in the game. He'll begin the second half of the season Friday night with the Reds' series opener against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.