Detroit Tigers Kept Orioles Centerfielder Colton Cowser Ridiculously Active

A lot of running, jumping and diving.

Kyle Koster

Colton Cowser got his exercise during an eventful fifth inning.
Colton Cowser got his exercise during an eventful fifth inning.
Anyone who has played the outfield knows that there can be long stretches out there where nothing happens and the mind begins to wander. Then, in an instant it becomes necessary to perform an all-out sprint and put everything on the line to take away an extra base hit. Usually there's some time to recuperate before chasing the next one but that's not always guaranteed.

Baltimore Orioles centerfielder Colton Cowser was afforded no such respite during an extremely eventful fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night and unfortunately had nothing to show for the extreme effort except the satisfaction of knowing that he got in some solid cardio work.

First Cowser tried unsuccessfully to rob a home run off the bat of Spencer Torkelson, slamming up against the wall only to have the ball carry just past his glove.

A few pitches later Cowser was sprung back into action as he attempted to corral a Zach McKinstry liner in left-center field, which also provided to be a fruitless endevor as it bounced clear of his diving attempt and went for a triple.

Detroit would go on to win, 5-3, proving yet again that baseball is a game of inches.

