Detroit Tigers Add Gleyber Torres to Already Crowded Infield
The Detroit Tigers have added another infield piece to their rotation as Jon Heyman reports Gleyber Torres has reached an agreement with the team. Torres, 28, slashed .257/.330/.378 with 15 home runs and 63 RBI in 154 games last year for the New York Yankees. The move comes after Torres previously turned down an offer from the Washington Nationals because they wanted him to move to third base. Torres, who alternated between shortstop and second base in the most productive early years of his career, has exclusively played second during the past two seasons.
With Detroit, he'll join an already crowded infield where Colt Keith and Andy Ibaneź sharing second base, Trey Sweeney and Javier Baez at second and Jace Jung and Matt Vierling at third. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch managed uniquely during the team's 2024 run, relying heavily on platooning and pinch-hitting. Torres gives the team another righthaned bat to mix and match.
It will be interesting to see whether Torres can get back to the way he swung the bat his first two years in the majors, where he garnered All-Star honors. He did manage to turn around a dreadful first half in 2024, boosting all of his offensive numbers while cutting down on his strikeouts.