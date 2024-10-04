Devin Williams on Brewers' Heartbreaking Loss: 'Everyone Did Their Job Except Me'
Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy said it felt like "a tragedy." Brewers outfielder Jake Bauers, who hit a go-ahead, two-run home run to give his team the lead seemingly for good, said he was "gutted" for his teammates after the season-ending, 4-2 loss to the New York Mets.
But perhaps the words of Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams, who surrendered the three-run home run to Mets slugger Pete Alonso in the ninth inning that powered New York to victory, were most impactful.
Williams, speaking to reporters, shouldered the blame for the club's loss.
"This is the closest team that I have played on," Williams said. "That it makes it that much more disappointing. Everyone did their job except me. I feel like I let everyone down."
Williams, who deserves props for facing the music after such a heartbreaking loss, had only surrendered one home run all year. After missing the first four months of the season due to multiple stress fractures in his back, Williams converted 14 of 15 save opportunities. He was named the National League's Reliever of the Year in 2023, his first year as a closer.
In other words, Brewers manager Pat Murphy wasn't handing anyone else the ball in that moment.
"It was a great script for us," Murphy said. "Devin's been as good a closer as there is in baseball for two-and-a-half years that he's played. He was injured most of this year but he's been unbelievable."
"And I'd give him the ball again tomorrow in the same situation. And any other game I'm involved with if we have a lead and I give Devin the ball."
While his manager's continued faith in him likely feels good, the "disappintment" of the loss is the most overwhelming feeling for Williams right now.
"Just a lot of disappointment," Williams said. "We worked all year to get to this point. They got me a two-run lead there in the ninth. That's how you draw it up. I couldn't come through for the boys. No one feels worse than I do."