Diamondbacks to Miss Paul Skenes in Critical Series Vs. Pirates
Looking over the Diamondbacks schedule before the season started, few would have pointed to this stretch of the schedule as critical, or even mildly difficult. Yet the upcoming three game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field is in fact chock full of Post Season implications for both teams.
The D-backs are 53-50, and the Pirates are just a half game behind them at 52-50. The Pirates entered the season projected to be at or near the bottom of the NL Central and well under .500 . Instead they've ridden excellent starting pitching to give them a chance at capturing an NL Wild Card berth.
The Braves (54-46), Mets (53-48) , Cardinals (53-49), and Padres (54-50) are just barely ahead of the D-backs and Pirates. Only 3.0 games separate the top six teams. The Pirates are 8-2 in their last ten games while the D-backs are 7-3. Standings.
To the disappointment of many, rookie phenom Paul Skenes will not pitch in this series at Chase Field. The D-backs will have to face him next weekend in Pittsburgh. Jared Jones and Bailey Falter are still on the injured list as well. In the meantime, the Pirates still have plenty of good pitching to roll out against Arizona for this series.
Pitching Matchups
Friday, July 26th, 6:40 P.M. MST
Luis L. Ortiz RHP: 5-2, 2.57 ERA, 3.09 FIP in 73 IP
A starter last year, Ortiz made the team as a reliever out of spring training, working mostly middle and long relief. After several games serving as the bulk pitcher in June, he began starting his own games June 26th and has been terrific. Over his last four starts he' s gone into the the sixth inning or later each time and given up just two earned runs. (0.73 ERA).
The 25 year old from the Dominican Republic is in his third major league season. Against right-hand batters he'll throw a sinker, slider, and cutter, while against lefties he throws four seamers and makes heavier use of the cutter. He averages 95-96 on his fastballs, topping out at 98. He's been able to maintain that velocity deep into games as a starter.
Zac Gallen RHP: 7-5, 3.64 ERA, 3.48 FIP in 81.2 IP
Gallen is coming off a strange outing in which he walked six batters in only five innings, but did not allow a run against the Cubs thanks to just three hits allowed. In his three outings prior to that he'd given up 15 runs, 13 earned, in 13 innings.
Suffice to say he has not been the ace level starter the D-backs have grown accustomed to since returning from a hamstring injury that kept him out a month. Oddly, it was his first game back where he looked the best, throwing six innings of one hit shutout ball against the A's June 29th. It's been a struggle since then however.
Saturday July 27th 5:10 P.M. MST
Marco Gonzales LHP: 1-1, 2.70 ERA, 2.88 FIP in 26.2 IP
Gonzales is making his third start since coming off the injured list July 12th. The veteran left-hander missed three months with a forearm strain, so this will be just his sixth start of the year. Traded by the Mariners December 3rd of last year after a seven season tenure with that team, he was flipped to the Pirates two days later for a player to be named later.
A well renowned change up artist, Gonzales only throws a 90 MPH fastball, but the 10 MPH difference between the four seamer and change up, help make the pitch very difficult for right-hand batters. Gonzales also throws a cutter and a sinker.
Brandon Pfaadt RHP, 4-6, 3.74 ERA, 3.53 FIP in 120.1 IP
Pfaadt was brilliant in his last outing, throwing seven innings of one-hit, shutout ball against the Cubs in a game the D-backs lost 2-1 in extra innings. Pfaadt has become the most reliable pitcher on the team. He's gone six innings or longer in 15 of his 20 starts and only failed to complete five innings one time, and that was when he was hit by a come backer and had to be removed from the game.
Sunday, July 28 1: 10 P.M. MST
Mitch Keller RHP, 10-5, 3.34 ERA, 3.84 FIP in 121.1 IP
Prior to the emergence of Skenes, Keller was considered the Ace of the Pirates staff. Signed to a five year, $77 million contract extension during spring training, Keller has been everything the Pirates could ask for. He's gone six innings or longer 13 times and five innnings or more in 19 of 20 starts.
On July 22nd he went seven innings against the Cardinals, allowing one run on six hits. Keller can throw six pitches for strikes. When he's locating his 94 MPH sinkers and four seamers, that sets up his cutters, sweepers, and curveballs for swing and miss and softer contact. He throws a slider too, but it's probably his worst pitch.
Yilber Diaz RHP, 1-1, 5.40 ERA, 4.74 FIP in 15 IP
The rookie from Venezuela is making his fourth major league start. He got roughed up by the Royals for seven runs on nine hits in three innings in his last outing. Prior to that he'd allowed just one run over six innings in each of his first two starts.
An issue has emerged for Diaz in that he's not getting enough swing and miss and strikeouts despite a high 90's fastball. This may be because he doesn't have a great feel for his breaking stuff. In his first two outing he utilized the slider heavily. But in the game against the Royals he barely used the pitch, choosing instead to throw curveballs as his primary secondary pitch.
Bullpens
The Pirates and D-backs have very similar bullpen ERA for the year. The D-backs have a 4.24 Bullpen ERA and 4.26 FIP. The Pirates are at 4.26 and 3.73 respectively. The FIP gap is due to strikeouts, as the D-backs pen has a 19% K rate compared to 24% for the Pirates.
Both pens have been better since July 1st however. The Pirates reliever ERA this month is 2.74 with a 2.94 FIP, and the D-backs have a 3.19 ERA with a 3.88 FIP for July.
Pirates Closer David Bednar has a 4.98 ERA and 18 save in 21 chances, (86%). He got off to a terrible first month, but since May 2nd has a 1.93 ERA in 23 IP.
Paul Sewald has a 3.70 ERA and 4.13 FIP in 24 innings. He's saved 15 games in 18 chances (83.3%). He's trending poorly however. In 7.2 innings in July he's allowed nine runs on 14 hits, including three homers. Three blown saves to start July were followed by five scoreless outings before getting nicked up for two runs in a non-save situation Wednesday in Kansas City.