The Diamondbacks Won a Series and Looked Good Doing It
The Arizona Diamondbacks stormed back after losing to the Athletics on Friday night to score convincing victories on Saturday and Sunday, securing a series win.
The biggest story of the weekend was that the offense finally woke up, scoring seven runs on Saturday and six more on Sunday. This came after the team had scored just seven runs in their previous seven games.
Zac Gallen and Eduardo Rodriguez each had solid outings as well, holding a hot Athletics offense in check long enough for the offense to get the job done and allow the D-backs to play some "downhill baseball."
Beyond those obvious storylines, here are three takeaways that provide a subtext for how the D-backs are going to have to win going forward.
Diamondbacks Defense on the Corners
Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor are both terrific hitters, and terrific people. There is no doubt that the lineup and the clubhouse will miss them. But one area they were not so terrific was on the defensive side of things.
Suarez had made 12 errors, the second-most among all MLB third baseman, while also registering -4 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). Naylor made four errors and -6 DRS.
But Blaze Alexander has been a revelation on defense since took over the hot corner. He's made several outstanding plays, and all the routine ones as well. He's had numerous opportunities to show off his 70-grade arm, which is truly a weapon.
Newcomer Tyler Locklear has looked solid at first base, making a diving catch on a hard-hit ball, and several tough scoops on throws in the dirt. It's difficult to judge just how much range he has at this juncture, but he looks athletic and clearly capable at the position.
Diamondbacks Bullpen Was Excellent for Three Days.
The D-backs bullpen shouldered a somewhat heavy load this weekend, throwing 12.2 innings. They combined to allow just three runs on nine hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts.
The lone homer was a solo shot given up by Kyle Nelson, who had a three-run cushion in game three, and nailed down the save anyway.
The workload was spread around. Nelson, Andrew Saalfrank, Kendall Graveman and John Curtiss each worked twice. Jake Woodford threw 2.1 innings of long relief in game one. Jalen Beeks and Kevin Ginkel each worked only once in the series.
Somehow, Torey Lovullo has been piecing together decent production from this bullpen of late. He'll have to continue to do so, as Shelby Miller was traded to the Brewers July 31.
Diamondbacks are Trying to Find an Identity
As written about by Alex D'Agostino, the D-backs flashed a certain brand of chaos once again in this series. In total they stole five bases, and were aggressive on the bathpaths.
As mentioned above, the defense at the corners is suddenly more athletic. An energized Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was making running catches in the outfield in game two. The rest of the outfielders, including Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, and Jorge Barrosa covered plenty of ground.
To be sure, they hit three homers on Saturday, and four overall in the series. Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll both homered Saturday, and they'll need to keep leading the offense. But Marte didn't play on Sunday, and the team got contributions up and down the lineup.
In fact the D-backs are just 33-42 when Ketel Marte starts, and 20-17 when he doesn't. To be clear, I am not saying the Diamondbacks are a better team when Marte is out of the lineup. They are not, record aside.
But if there is any possible read on those numbers, the lineup may be more inclined to work harder on all the little things, instead of waiting for Marte to rescue them with a big home run. Or it may all just be coincidence.
Regardless, this Diamondbacks team has an opportunity to establish an identity. Pitch well, don't give in, play good defense, steal bases, and yes, take walks, pass the baton, get base hits with runners in scoring position.
If they can get back to doing those things, the homers that will the cherry on top, not the focal point.