D-backs' Newest Infielder Makes Chaotic First Impression
Just a few days prior to Sunday's win over the Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Tyler Locklear was still a member of the Seattle Mariners' organization. On July 30, he was traded to Arizona as the headlining return for All-Star Eugenio Suárez.
Locklear would join the D-backs on August 1. He went hitless in his first two games, but played solid defense and seemed to display a big-league approach at the plate.
But on Sunday, Locklear's patience paid off. He recorded his first two hits as a member of the D-backs, going 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk, and a stolen base.
He was on the cusp of swiping a second bag, but overslid and was tagged out despite beating the throw. Locklear's first steal led to an eventual run.
As much as Arizona would love to see power out of their first baseman — and he's certainly capable of it — Locklear's first offensive impression was that of a familiar style of D-backs baseball: chaos.
With the departures of Suárez and Josh Naylor, Arizona may be set to return to a more chaotic form of play. Locklear said as much to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh following Sunday's game.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Tyler Locklear Discusses Win over Athletics
"That's all we talked about in the locker room is just the kind of team we are," Locklear said.
"We're one of those gutter teams, so taking our walks, stealing bases, creating havoc on the base paths, scoring runs any way we can. So we were able to do that today and come away with a win."
"Definitely been trying to work on that lately. [First base coach Dave McKay] has been helping me out on the bases, teaching me how to do it here, and it just ended up falling into place."
Locklear is currently the No. 6 prospect in the D-backs' system, but figures to be the near-everyday first baseman right away.
The 24-year-old hit to a .316/.401/.542 slash and .943 OPS with 19 homers in Triple-A Tacoma, but hit just .156 in his first 49 major league plate appearances back in 2024.
His two base hits in Sunday's game are his first in the majors in over a full calendar year, dating back to Jun 9, 2024.
After going 0-for-7 in his first two games with Arizona, Locklear has finally cracked his way onto the scoreboard with his new club, in search of much more success to come.
"I'm very excited, especially with the group of guys in there. Just being able to take the field with them every day is going to be a lot of fun," Locklear said.