How Will the Diamondbacks Fill the Backup Shortstop Role?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a terrific player and leader in Geraldo Perdomo manning the shortstop position. Selected as an All-Star in 2023, Perdomo followed up with another solid season in 2024, despite missing two months due to a knee injury.
The undisputed leader of the infield, and go-to guy for manager Torey Lovullo, Perdomo is not likely to lose his starting role anytime soon. Over the past two seasons combined he's hit .258/.349/.366, .718 OPS in 883 plate appearances.
That's league average production at the plate (100 OPS+ or 99 wRC+) from an above average defender with off the charts intangibles and leadership skills.
But Perdomo still needs an occasional day off, and by his own admission, soreness in his surgically repaired right knee lingered all season after his return.
In 2024 the Diamondbacks had a spring competition for the backup shortstop role that lasted right up until opening day. Torey Lovullo made clear what he was looking for, often repeating his emphasis on defense.
"Pick up the baseball" Lovullo said at the time. "Just pick it up and play shortstop the way the starter does. And hold serve while the starter’s down. That, to me, is a huge priority, so consistency on the defensive aspect, and then put up a quality at-bat. I don't care if you're right- or left-handed, I just need somebody to go out there and pick up the baseball without this team going backwards…"
Jordan Lawlar was in the mix, but was optioned to Triple-A Reno midway through the Cactus league schedule. Kevin Newman, Blaze Alexander, and veteran Elvis Andrus all battled for the spot over the final weeks of spring training, with Alexander eventually winning out, making the opening day roster.
While Alexander started out hot with the bat, he made several defensive miscues that caused his manager to lose trust in the young infielder with a cannon for an arm. When Perdomo got hurt one week into the season, Newman was added to the roster, and quickly took over as the primary shortstop.
Newman was fantastic, putting up one of the best defensive seasons of his career, and held down the position admirably until Perdomo returned. A free agent after the season, Newman decided to sign with the Los Angeles Angels due to the opportunity for more playing time.
So now the Diamondbacks are back in the same spot, searching for a capable backup utility infielder that can man shortstop, and play defense "the way the starter does."
Internal Options
Jordan Lawlar
Mike Hazen indicated a strong preference for Lawlar to play every day when he gets called up. Sure, the team could get him three starts a week backing up at shortstop, second base, and even third base. Combined with some pinch-hit, defensive replacement, and pinch-running assignments, he could easily get into five games a week and get about 15 at-bats.
But utilizing your top prospect this way, and giving him the challenge of moving all around the diamond, is not ideal from a player development standpoint. Lawlar is still just entering his age 22 season, and barring any spring training injuries, will start the year in Reno, waiting for his turn in the majors.
Blaze Alexander
As of right now, Alexander has to be considered the front runner, simply by virtue of the fact that he's on the 40-man roster and has major league experience from last year. That experience did not lend the manager to have confidence to utilize him at shortstop much after the first month of the season however. In fact he didn't play there at all in the majors after June 7th.
Alexander played sparingly at the position over his final 26 games in Reno too, making just nine appearances at shortstop. He has the athleticism and arm to carry the position, but it will be an uphill battle to prove to Lovullo he can avoid the mistakes that plagued him in 2024.
Free Agent Options
There are no other shortstop capable players on the 40-man roster, and nobody who played at AA or higher in the organization capable of stepping in. Long time minor leaguer Sergio Alcantara is once again a minor league free agent. So what free agent shortstops are out there that could fit the spot?
Jose Iglesias
Iglesias was a defensive standout as a full time shortstop earlier in his career. In 2024 he played the position sparingly for the Mets, getting most of his reps at second base. He had a career year at the plate, batting .337/.381/.448, .830 OPS in 270 plate appearances. He was also a fan favorite and emotional leader on the team.
Iglesias may be looking to parlay his big season back into a more full time role, but if he's open to a utility role, with the chance at a few more reps at shortstop, he could be a good fit for the Diamondbacks.
Paul DeJong, RHB
DeJong started the 2024 season with the White Sox, and was traded to the Royals at the deadline. Between 2021-2023 he posted +11 defensive runs saved from Baseball Reference and +13 Fielding run value from statcast.
The two metrics diverged in 2024 however, with DeJong having an unsightly -9 DRS 729 innings with the White Sox, but just -1 FRV from statcast. Where he stands defensively at this juncture is a matter for the pro scouts to determine and advise the front office.
At the plate DeJong has always been a low batting average, low OBP guy, but with plenty of pop, and 2024 was no exception. He hit 24 homers, but slashed just .227/.276/.427, which is right in line with his career slash line of .229/.295/.419.
Garrett Hampson, RHB
The speedy Garrett Hampson has played more outfield than infield the past couple of years, incuding for the Royals in 2024, but has 632 career innings at short. He's rated +5 DRS and +1 FRV. He can play second and third base, and all three outfield positions as well, and is at least average or a plus defender at all of them.
Hampson doesn't hit much though. His .240/.301/.362 slash line may look decent for a utility infielder, but that's propped up by most of his career at-bats having been played for the Rockies and in Coors field. His career 59 wRC+ indicates a batter who is roughly 40% below league average.
He can still run like the wind and create value with his legs however. Hampson's sprint speed is in the 99th percentile in MLB, traveling at 29.8 ft. per second. For comparison, Corbin Carroll is in the 96th percentile, with 29.6 ft. per second.
Each of the above three options present differing types of players. All should be affordable from a financial aspect, with Iglesias likely getting the biggest contract and Hampson the smallest. Other options might include Amed Rosario, who has very poor defensive metrics, and Luis Urias, who hasn't played shortstop since 2022.