Opinion: It's Time for D-backs to Move Jordan Montgomery to Bullpen
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been faced with a difficult situation for weeks. What should they do with the struggling Jordan Montgomery?
The Diamondbacks are to be lauded for their patience with struggling players. It's a long season with many ups and downs for all of them. Pundits and fans alike are usually too quick to want to make changes. The realities of managing a major league roster are far different from managing a fantasy baseball roster however.
The D-backs have been patiently using a six-man rotation the last couple of turns through the rotation. This has been a wise choice as it's allowed them to do two things:
1.) Further evaluate Montgomery and Ryne Nelson while easing Eduardo Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly back into the rotation mix.
2.) Give a little extra rest to Brandon Pfaadt and Zac Gallen.
In our opinion, it's now time for a change. The Diamondbacks should go back to a five man rotation starting Friday and Jordan Montgomery should work out of the bullpen.
For the last two Montgomery starts, Nelson was positioned to pitch out of the bullpen should Montgomery have a short outing. At the very least, those roles need to now be reversed.
Montgomery has been having the season from hell, posting a 6.44 ERA in 19 starts. His record is 8-6, but that is due to 6.7 runs of support per game, the very best in all of baseball. The next highest run support on the D-backs has gone to Zac Gallen, who has received 5.4 runs of support.
Meanwhile Ryne Nelson, who starts Friday in Boston, has become a reliable source of both innings and run prevention. Since June 14th he's made 12 appearances, including 11 starts and one game where he came in behind an opener. He's only had one truly bad game in this stretch, and that dates back to June 26th against the Minnesota Twins (3.2 IP, 6 ER allowed).
He's gone at least five innings in all the other outings, and pitched six innings or longer nine times. At times he's been dominant, getting into or completing the seventh inning six times.
It's not just innings he has given the Diamondbacks. His ERA since June 14th is 3.22, and his FIP, or Fielding Independent Pitching, is even better at 2.85. In his last 72.2 innings he's struck out 68 batters, walked just 12, and given up only five homers.
Montgomery continues to struggle with low velocity and poor command, resulting in him being hit hard by even some of the weaker lineups in the league. Nelson meanwhile has learned how to command his mid 90's fastball, change speeds, locate, and put his off speed and breaking pitches in the right places to get swing and miss and soft contact.
The Diamondbacks need to put aside any further concerns about Montgomery's contract status, or lack of experience pitching out of the bullpen. The team simply cannot depend on the lineup bailing him out to the degree they have been.
I'm not calling for Montgomery to be DFA'd. His player option has vested. If he wants to stay in Arizona next year rather than become a free agent, he can do so and be paid handsomely to the tune of $22.5 million dollars in 2025. There is nothing the D-backs can do about that.
The best case scenario is Montgomery goes down to the bullpen, works in low leverage long relief, and works on his mechanics to try to rediscover himself. If he can rebuild confidence and capability by doing that, he becomes valuable depth in the event another starter gets injured.
But if he can't even handle a low leverage relief role, then the writing is on the wall. The team is in the middle of a very tight race, and just can't afford to put their chances to get back to the Postseason at risk any further.