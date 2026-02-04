Was Corbin Carroll Disrespected in MLB's Right Field Rankings?

On Tuesday, MLB Network's Top 10 Right Now rankings continued to roll out, this time with a look at the right field position.

D-backs franchise star Corbin Carroll placed well within that top 10, unsurprisingly, coming in at No. 4 among all right fielders in MLB. The top two spots — also a non-shocking occurrence — were occupied by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Carroll also ranked below now-Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker at No. 3, a player he outperformed in most areas during the 2025 season.

Carroll becomes the fourth member of the D-backs to place on one of these top 10 positional lists, joining Ketel Marte (No. 1 2B), Gabriel Moreno (No. 6 C) and Geraldo Perdomo (No. 6 SS).

Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll Named No. 4 RF in MLB

Here is the #Top10RightNow in right field, according to The Shredder! pic.twitter.com/OeEblYUT9z — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 4, 2026

Carroll had a career season in just his fourth major league campaign. After a deep slump in the 2024 season, Carroll found a major resurgence, slashing .259/.343/.541 with 31 homers, 107 runs scored and a franchise-record 17 triples. He was worth an exceptional 6.5 FanGraphs WAR and 5.8 Baseball-Reference WAR.

Tucker, meanwhile, was an undeniably plus player in 2025. He hit .266/.377/.464 with 22 homers. Though Tucker has the edge on Carroll in batting average and on-base percentage, the gap in slug was over 100 points, and he was well over a full win below Carroll in both WAR metrics.

Tucker and Carroll were worth an identical +24 Batting Run Value, but Carroll was better on the basepaths with +10 Baserunning Run Value against Tucker's +2. Defensively, Carroll offered +7 Fielding Run Value and +10 Outs Above Average, superseding Tucker's +0 and -2.

Is their placement truly disrespect to Carroll? Not exactly. Tucker is an elite player with a larger sample size of success. He was certainly better than Arizona's star in 2024. The Shredder — which produces these lists — takes into account a player's track record as well as raw recent stats.

If anything, Carroll's placement below the former Astros star is not disrespect, but rather an excuse to admire how impressive the 25-year-old's career has been to this point, and how valuable he will be to the D-backs going forward.

And it would not be a surprise to see Carroll rubbing elbows with the likes of Judge and Soto in these rankings sooner than later.

