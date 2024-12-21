Potential D-backs Free Agency Target: Donovan Solano
This article is part of a series evaluating potential free agent and trade acquisitions for the Arizona Diamondbacks entering the 2025 season.
With star first baseman Christian Walker's departure to the Houston Astros, the first base need grows ever more prominent for the D-backs.
Here at Diamondbacks ON SI, we've examined some of the better options to replace Walker, even as a mere platoon hitter alongside Pavin Smith.
Carlos Santana and others in his tier could be potentially more expensive options, and Arizona could very well be shut out from landing any of them.
In fact, former Diamondback great Paul Goldschmidt just inked a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the New York Yankees, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
So, for an under-the-radar option, veteran infielder Donovan Solano could be a fit to platoon alongside Smith, and provide both contact hitting and defensive versatility for the D-backs.
INF Donovan Solano, RHB
Solano is an 11-year MLB veteran, playing for six teams over the course of his career. Most recently, he spent a year with Arizona's NL West rival Padres, where he slashed .286/.343/.417 with eight home runs, while playing second, third and first base.
Pros
Contact hitting
Solano is an on-base machine. He won't necessarily bring much pop, but he's been an extremely consistent contact hitter, and takes his walks.
He's hit for a solid average every year since 2019. In those six seasons, he's never hit for worse than .280, and has sported an OPS+ above 100 in five of the six, and has been worth at least one bWAR in those five years as well.
For his career, he's a .279 hitter with a .335 OBP. It might not be flashy, or particularly powerful, but the veteran knows how to get on base consistently.
Cost
With the D-backs hindered by Jordan Montgomery and his contract, there isn't as much to work with in the payroll.
Considering a player like Santana might command a bit more, with still plenty of holes to address on the roster, a lower-cost option like Solano could provide more flexibility to Mike Hazen.
Solano signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Padres ahead of 2024, and made just $795,699 in 2024 for time spent on San Diego's MLB roster. Though he certainly had a solid season at the plate, it's hard to imagine him being valued at much more than $2-3 million for 2025.
A low-cost option like Solano would give the D-backs more room to rebuild the rest of their roster without limiting them too heavily. They could pursue a Joc Pederson reunion to bring power back to the lineup, and still have money left to add to the bullpen.
Splits
Surprisingly enough, Solano is decently split between right and left-handed pitching. He even managed a .277 average against righties in 2024.
But against left-handed pitching, he hit .305 with a .443 slug. In the past three seasons, he's had significantly more pop against southpaws, but he does show proficiency against both - a valuable asset, even for a platoon player.
With Smith set to take the majority of at-bats against righties at first base, Solano could be easily protected from right-handers, similarly to how the D-backs handled Randal Grichuk in 2024.
While the split is noticeable, Solano still has an ability to hit righties - a useful versatility in the D-backs' lineup. Assuming he'd likely see less than 300 plate appearances, that sample size is promising.
Cons
Power
Solano hasn't been much of a power hitter in his career. He's never slugged north of .456 in a season, though that number isn't exactly poor. However, in his 11 seasons, he has a mere 40 total home runs, and his .131 ISO (Isolated Power) in 2024 was the highest it had been since 2020.
The D-backs don't necessarily need that power from him if they can retain Pederson or add some slug to the lineup, but entering his age-37 season, it's unlikely to see much pop in the veteran's bat.
If Smith has any sort of regression from his .547 slug in 2024, it could be an exceptionally weak first base platoon, a year removed from Walker, Smith and Josh Bell's power output.
Defense
Solano doesn't profile as much of a defensive player. He's been proficient enough at a variety of positions in the infield, but has posted -5 Defensive Runs Saved at first base over the past two seasons, with -3 Fielding Run Value in that time.
Considering Smith is already less than defensively-focused, the D-backs would see a significant decrease in their defense at first base with a Smith-Solano platoon.
It's not as if Solano is an unplayable defender. He's been solid enough, and for his overall career, has a +3 DRS number, that simply hasn't been the case as he's aged.
It will be exceptionally difficult, likely impossible to replicate Walker's Gold Glove defense, but if Smith were to get the majority of starts, Arizona might want to consider a more glove-first option.
Conclusion
Ultimately, Solano looks like the type of move that general manager Mike Hazen would make. Similar to a Grichuk type, Solano would be cheap, versatile, and limited to situations in which he is more likely to succeed.
At age 37, it might be a risk, and there certainly won't be much in the way of flash, high production or power, but he is a consistent player at the plate, and if a cheap deal could get done, his lack of power could be made up for elsewhere in the lineup.
The D-backs would be wise to at least take a flier on Solano, even if he admittedly won't live up to the production of Walker, Santana, Goldschmidt or others.