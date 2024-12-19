Potential D-backs Free Agency Target: Josh Rojas
Josh Rojas, 3B, 30 Years Old
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in need of a utility man this winter. Kevin Newman filled the role beautifully for the club in 2024, but with his recent signing with the Angels, the D-backs will need to turn to other places to find a replacement.
Josh Rojas is someone Diamondbacks fans are very familiar with. He is a hometown kid from Litchfield Park, Arizona, only about half an hour west of Chase Field where he would make his MLB debut in 2019.
There he would put up just under four WAR in four and a half seasons with Arizona before being traded to the Seattle Mariners at the 2023 trade deadline.
Now, after being Non-Tendered by Seattle, Josh Rojas is on the Free Agent market, and today we investigate what reunion with the Diamondbacks might just look like.
Pros
Utility
In terms of defensive acquisitions that the Diamondbacks could make for their infield, Rojas ranks very highly.
While primarily a third baseman, Rojas has the ability to play many positions, including most of the infield. In 2024 alone he played 3 non-primary positions, including First Base, Second Base, and Left Field.
With the departure of Kevin Newman in Free Agency, an acquisition of Josh Rojas would bring back defensive flexibility for the Diamondbacks on the infield that the current roster lacks.
Rojas' defense is also not just for show. He ranks in the 85th percentile with 7 Fielding Run-Value according to Baseball Savant and totaled 7 Defensive Runs Saved according to FanGraphs.
The Diamondbacks organizationally value good defense, and Rojas was a big part of this philosophy in 2023 before he was dealt at the trade deadline.
Chaos
Rojas isn't only slick with the glove, but also shines on the bases. He has stolen 10 or more bases in the last three seasons despite a below average 40th percentile sprint speed.
The 30 year old utility man is known for "creating chaos", and could certainly add to the strong baserunning element that the Diamondbacks currently have.
In 2023 Rojas accumilated a baserunning value of 2, placing him in the 79th percentile, and well above average, but this saw a decline in Seattle in 2024. While his stolen bases were still there, swiping 10 bags last year, his value dipped, dropping him to the 34th percentile at -1 baserunning value.
Despite this drop off his base running would still add an extra dimension to the Diamondbacks' roster.
Batting Potential
While Rojas is coming off a below average 92 OPS+ season in 2024, he excelled in 2023's second half. After his trade to Seattle he batted to a 105 OPS+.
He had also enjoyed back-to-back strong seasons in Arizona in 2022 and 2021, with a 103 and 110 OPS+ respectively. However, between injury and underperformance in early 2023, things never got going with the D-backs.
The upside is there in Rojas' bat, and he has even flashed small streaks of power which he is not known for. Coming from Seattle's pitcher friendly environment, it is certainly he'd see a bounce back with the bat.
Since he was traded in 2023, the Diamondbacks have taken steps forward overall as a club, meaning that Rojas would play a smaller role than previously on the team, taking some pressure off of him.
He would likely step into a purely backup role as well as a defensive substitute when necessary. This would also give the club options to pick his at-bats more carefully in order to help him succeed.
Clubhouse Chemistry
Rojas has already been with the Diamondbacks and there is little question as to how he fits in. As a hometown guy that plays with an edge and all out hustle, he was a fan favorite before, and likely would be again.
By all accounts he was a very positive figure in the clubhouse, and is already someone the key younger players on the active roster know and have gathered chemistry with. Over a 162 game season this matters quite a bit.
Cons
Inconsistency
On the other end of his batting potential, Rojas also holds quite a bit of risk offensively. When his offense isn't going well things can get quite dire.
Early seasons in 2019 and 2020 can be explained away by youth and an unusual pandemic season, but the first half of 2023 saw his limited power completely vanish, going without a Home Run in 216 plate appearances.
The good news is that power is not a must-have from the utility position. As explained in the previous segment, there is some upside in his bat that certainly makes Josh Rojas a worthwhile possibility.
Shortstop
Something that Kevin Newman certainly will be missed for is his excellent shortstop play. While Rojas is great defensively, he cannot play shortstop, as least historically.
He most recently played the position in 2021 when he graded out terribly on defense with a -5 Fielding-Run-Value on the season as a whole.
Rojas has only played 41 games in his career at shortstop, and with Geraldo Perdomo still less than a year separated from knee surgery he will need some time off the field. Of course, top prospect Jordan Lawlar is waiting in the wings, but the Diamondbacks have expressed their preference for Lawlar to receive consistent playing time rather than filling in as backup.
If Rojas were the choice to fill the team's utility role he would almost certainly be called upon to also back up Perdomo, but the track record at the position is not great, and he does not have the experience to prove he can still play it.
Conclusion
A reunion with Josh Rojas could add some value to the team. There is, however, some risk in his bat. He has faced some inconsistencies and will be 31 in June.
The Diamondbacks need someone to fill in as a utility infielder, and they are of course familiar with Rojas as a player. His defense outside of shortstop is solid, and his chaotic nature on the base paths can still be an asset even with declining speed.
His lack of ability at shortstop could be a hurdle for the Diamondbacks, but a mix of his bat's potential and beloved personality could make him an attractive option on the open market. Arizona does, however, also have internal options to look at, such as Tim Tawa who was recently added to the 40-man roster.
With the Mariners balking at his $4.3 million arbitration number, and instead choosing to non-tender him, there is a potential value play for the Diamondbacks with Rojas.