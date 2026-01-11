Why Diamondbacks Traded for Former Rockies Reliever

On Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies completed a trade. Lefty-hitting outfielder Jake McCarthy was sent to Colorado, while Arizona acquired right-handed starting pitcher Josh Grosz — the No. 20-ranked prospect in the Rockies' system.

Hazen cited roster construction logistics for why Arizona parted with McCarthy, but also made sure to emphasize the potential in Grosz.

Grosz was part of the return for Colorado in the deal that sent third baseman Ryan McMahon to the Bronx. The righty is 23 years old, coming off a bit of a rough season in High-A between the Yankees' and Rockies' organizations. He's only been in professional ball for two years, however, and could be a fast riser.

Why Arizona Diamondbacks Traded for Josh Grosz

Hazen discussed the move in detail in a press conference shortly following the deal. He spoke to what Arizona saw in the young right-hander. Grosz will join the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles upon his arrival in the D-backs' organization.

"We like the potential to start," Hazen said. "He's young. He's already... going into the upper levels in Double-A. Taking a shot as we have continued to do at acquiring as many guys into the system that we can to help build our depth and with some upside for the long term. So trying to build out as much pitching as we can."

Grosz's raw run-prevention numbers don't stand out much from the 2025 season. He posted a 4.14 ERA (but with a 3.32 FIP) in New York's system, but struggled to a 5.87 ERA in seven starts for Colorado with the High-A Spokane Indians.

He does, however, have plenty of swing-and-miss. Over 247 career innings, Grosz has 266 strikeouts. The righty is 6-foot-4, with a fastball that climbs into the mid-90s with a deceivingly low arm slot.

The D-backs are looking to shift to a more stuff- and velocity-focused philosophy in their pitching development, and arms like Grosz fit that description.

"He's got good stuff," Hazen said. "I think the biggest thing for us, he's a big kid. He's got good stuff. He's up to 95 [MPH]. We're going to try to look at his arsenal and find ways to maximize as best we can. ... Bringing [new assistant GM Jeremy Bleich] on board.

"These are the types of bets that I'm looking to take in terms of giving him guys to kind of work with and build with."

