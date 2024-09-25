Simplifying the Diamondbacks' NL Wild Card Dilemma
By losing their last three games, the Arizona Diamondbacks have put their chances of getting back into the Postseason in doubt. The dizzying and convoluted standings math can be difficult to simplify, but the following should help.
1) If the Diamondbacks win each of their last four games, then they are in the Postseason. That is because the Mets and Braves still play each other two more times. It's impossible for both those teams to go 5-0.
2) If the Diamondbacks lose each of their last four games, then they're out, as it's also impossible for both the Mets and Braves to go 0-5.
So what happens in the other scenarios? The table below simplifies it. If the D-backs go X, then the Braves and Mets must go X in order to pass or stay ahead of the D-backs and keep them out of the playoffs.
Remember, if either the Braves or Mets are tied with Arizona at the end of the season, then they are ahead of Arizona, due to the head-to-head season record tie-breakers.
If the D-backs win three games, they probably get in, but it's not a lock. If they only win two, it's a coin flip. If they go 1-3, they need a miracle. They have one game against the Giants and then three against the Padres over the Weekend. San Diego has already clinched a Postseason berth.
As if things weren't complicated enough, Hurricane Helene is about to slam into the Florida coast, and will reach North Georgia by Thursday at tropical storm strength. The forward bands of the storm are already creating heavy rain potential for Wednesday evening.
MLB will try to get the Mets-Braves game in on Wednesday night, but Thursday is certainly going to be rained out. The Braves host the Royals over the weekend, Friday through Sunday. The Mets travel to Milwaukee for their final three games of the season.
There is an off day on Monday in between the scheduled end of the regular season and the start of the Wild Card rounds of the playoffs.
MLB will likely not announce their plans for make-up games until they see if they can get a game in Wednesday night, but that looks tenuous at best.
At this point it looks possible, even likely, that the Braves and Mets will have to play a double header on Monday. It's all a messy, convoluted, worst case scenario for the league, and for the Braves and Mets in particular.
As for the Diamondbacks, they still have a chance to control their own fate by going 4-0, but the way they've been pitching lately, it's hard to see them doing that. Which begs the question, even if the D-backs do get in somehow, how far will they go with this pitching staff?
But that's a question for another day. First things first. Win today, and worry about tomorrow tomorrow.