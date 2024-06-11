The Diamondbacks Must Take Advantage of a Soft June Schedule Now
The major league baseball season is unique among major professional sports in that the regular season is 162 games long. The ebb and flow of the schedule can often impact our impressions and and analysis of a team.
There are periods when the strength of schedule is much easier or much more difficult than the average. The next week, and the remainder of June overall presents an opportunity for the Diamondbacks to get back to or even over .500. Their current record is 31-35.
Four of their six opponents and 12 of their 18 games through June 30th are against teams well under .500. 12 of those games are at home. The Phillies on the road is the toughest point in the schedule of course, followed by the Twins at home. But if the D-backs can go 11-7 during the rest of June against this schedule they would end the month at 42-42.
Failing to beat up on teams like the Angels, White Sox, and A's could spell disaster for the D-backs. Getting to .500 heading into July may be the bare minimum the team must achieve to remain in the race up to the MLB trade deadline. That is because for as easy as the rest of the June schedule looks, July looks equally extreme on the other end of the spectrum.
The Dodgers and Padres on the road followed by four against the Braves at home is a very tough way to start the month. While the Blue Jays are currently under .500, they have a better record than the D-backs, as do the Cubs and Pirates. The Royals are looking like the 2023 version of the D-backs, a young exciting team that is winning a lot of games. Even the Nationals are in the thick of the NL Wild Card chase, just a half game behind the D-backs.
These next six weeks are going to determine the Diamondbacks' approach at the trade deadline, which I wrote about earlier today. Whether or not they can overcome their rotation woes and take advantage of the June schedule remains to be seen.
It almost feels like an absolute necessity that they do so in lieu of what awaits them in July. A big first step would be Jordan Montgomery rediscovering his sinker and turning his season around, beginning with the first game of the Angels series.
Torey Lovullo often likes to use the phrase "We budget for the tough times." Well part of that budgeting process has to include banking the wins you're supposed to, in order to get you through those tough times. The time to make those deposits is right now, this week. Tonight.