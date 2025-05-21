Who Might Represent the Diamondbacks in the 2025 All-Star Game?
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played at Truist Park in Atlanta on July 15, 2025. Phase 1 of the fan voting opens in early June, roughly two weeks away.
The top two vote-getters at each position from phase 1 then proceed to phase 2, which begins around the end of June and lasts for roughly one week. The top vote-getter from each league gets to skip phase 2 however.
Following the fan voting, the players get to select five starting pitchers, three relievers, and nine reserve position players, for a total of 17. Finally, the commissioner's office will select six players, four pitchers, and two position players, ensuring that every team has at least one player represented. Every year there are players selected that are unable to participate. Usually that spot is filled by the next-highest vote-getter.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have several players that have a good chance to be selected, and a few long shots that could come on late. Here is a breakdown. All ranks are NL only.
Corbin Carroll, Outfield
Carroll is the player with the best chance of being chosen as a starter via the fan voting, He has already attained that honor once, in 2023, and is well-known throughout the country as a dynamic player. He leads all outfielders in homers (15), triples (6), runs scored (40), and is second in OPS (.946).
His top competition will come from Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres, along with Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Cubs. Even if Carroll somehow is overlooked in fan voting, he is a virtual lock to make the squad as a reserve.
Geraldo Perdomo, Shortstop
Perdomo far and away leads all NL shortstops in WAR, whether using FanGraphs or Baseball Reference. But the fan ballot emphasizes offensive stats like batting average, homers, RBI, and OPS. In fact, Perdomo is having a breakout season at the plate and gaining recognition for that. He's batting .303 with an .899 OPS and leads all shortstops in RBI with 37.
But it may be difficult for him to overcome the built-in advantage players such as Francisco Lindor or Mookie Betts will have playing for big market teams in New York and Los Angeles with much bigger fanbases.
Perdomo was a reserve in 2023, and has an excellent chance of making the All-Star team via the player vote or the commissioner's selection.
Ketel Marte, Second Base
Marte was the starter at second base for the NL last year, but missed over 20 games due to a hamstring strain. While he's hit six homers since coming off the Injured List, he hasn't completely gotten going. That's a scary thing for the NL as his .922 OPS leads all second basemen.
Marte will probably need a big surge over the next two weeks as voting opens to make his presence known to fans again. Brendan Donovan of the Cardinals and Tommy Edman of the Dodgers are some of Marte's biggest competition, as is Gold Glover Brice Turang.
If Marte falls short in the fan voting, player voting is a very possible avenue for him to gain a spot. His frequent absences from the lineup could play a role there, however.
Eugenio Suárez, Third Base
Suárez far and away leads all NL third basemen in homers (14) and RBI (38). He twice won NL Player of the week and had a four-homer game earlier in the year. But his .213 batting average and the presence of players such as Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado, Austin Riley and Matt Chapman on the ballot probably mean it will be difficult for Suárez to win the fan voting.
Suárez would be a fun addition to the Home Run Derby with his uppercut swing, and happy Good Vibes Only persona. It would be great if the league found a way to get him on the team and honored his four-homer game accomplishment with a Home Run Derby berth.
Corbin Burnes, Starting Pitcher
Burnes has turned it on of late, and has his season ERA down to 2.56, ninth-best in the league. With six weeks to go before the players will start to choose five starting pitchers, Burnes has plenty of starts left to pick up wins and add to his 3-1 record and move up the leaderboards in other categories as well.
Merrill Kelly, Starting Pitcher
Kelly is 5-2 with a 3.26 ERA, which ranks 23rd. That ranking probably won't get him in the All-Star mix, but he has pitched incredibly well outside of just one start in New York, posting a 2.00 ERA in his other nine outings. If he continues this type of run for another 8-10 starts, then the veteran might earn the honor for the first time.
Brandon Pfaadt, Starting Pitcher
Pfaadt is an extreme long shot, having posted a 3.81 ERA year to date. But his seven wins lead the league, and if he continues to pick up wins at this pace and get the ERA down to the lower 3.00's he could be a dark-horse candidate.
Summary
Carroll should be considered a lock, and Perdomo likely has over an 80% chance to make the All-Star team. For Marte, Suárez, and Burnes it's likely a 50/50 proposition, and will require even better performance over the next six weeks. Kelly and Pfaadt are long shots, but can't be ruled out just yet.