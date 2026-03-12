Why Corbin Carroll's Spring Debut Was More Encouraging Than it Looked

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll made his return to the field on Wednesday in a loss to the Athletics at Salt River Fields. He went 0-for-3 at the plate, but there's reason to see Carroll's return as a significantly encouraging one.

Carroll has been out for exactly one month, recovering from surgery on a broken hamate bone in his hand.

Carroll may not have collected a base hit, but his very first at-bat of the game resulted in a 113.6 MPH groundout. His second at-bat was a 96 MPH, 300-foot flyout. He struck out in his final plate appearance of the day, but saw seven pitches in the process.

"Felt fine. Obviously it's not going to feel perfect. But manageable, and just trying to work through it as best I can and make sure I'm ready to go. ... It just is what it is, honestly. No point in getting caught up on it, just kind of do what we can do," Carroll said after leaving the game (via Jake García of 12Sports).

It will take some time for Carroll to ramp up to full strength, but hitting the ball that hard in his first taste of real-game action since undergoing surgery suggests his power stroke might return sooner than later.

The hamate bone is notorious for causing a dip in a player's power. Carroll has been quite the power hitter for Arizona, and a significant decrease in that department might hinder his production.

But the star outfielder, who told reporters earlier in the week he intends to get into 10 Cactus League games, seems to alreayd be on a solid path back to full strength.

It remains to be seen just how many games he'll play, or if the team will slow-play his workload in the coming days, but the injury is all about pain management at this stage. The next step will be getting into a game on defense.

The D-backs' lineup has been undermanned for some time now, with Carroll's injury only adding to that factor. Multiple key bats, such as Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte, are participating in this year's World Baseball Classic.

Carroll had been selected to represent the United States for Team USA, but the injury forced him to miss out on that experience. Instead of being one of those who departed, Carroll is now one of the few remaining.