Will the Diamondbacks Pick Up Eugenio Suarez's 2025 Option?
Eugenio Suarez was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks last November for minor league pitcher Carlos Vargas and backup catcher Seby Zavala. The likable third baseman was coming off somewhat of a down year for the Seattle Mariners.
He played in all 162 games, but hit just .232, with 22 homers and a .714 OPS, for a barely above league average 103 OPS+. He also led the league with 214 strikeouts. Prior to that the 32 year old had hit 246 career homers that included a 49 homer season in 2019 and three other 30 homer seasons.
Suarez came with a contract that owes him $11.3 million dollars in 2024, with a team option for 2025 that would pay him $15 million if exercised, or a $2 million buyout if not. Through the first three months of the season, picking up that option seemed like a remote possibility.
Suarez hit just .196/.279/.312, with six homers and 32 RBI through June 30th. Things got so bad that by mid June that the durable, everyday Suarez began to lose some playing time. Whether it was giving starts to Blaze Alexander, or frequently pinch hitting for him, the writing seemed on the wall for Suarez.
Forget about picking up the 2025 option, the talk had turned to whether Suarez would even make it to the All-Star break without getting designated for assignment. That talk quieted down when Geraldo Perdomo was activated from the injured list and Suarez was still on the team after the roster moves were made (Pavin Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno).
Fast forward 60 games and the discussion has turned to whether the Diamondbacks should pick up Suarez's option. Since the calendar flipped to July, Suarez has hit .316/.367/.658, for an astounding 1.024 OPS. He's hit 20 homers, 17 doubles, and driven in 58 runs.
Suarez is tied with Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Brent Rooker for the most homers since July 1. He leads all of MLB in RBI. His OPS is seventh. The turnaround has been stunning, and as Alex D'Agostino wrote about last month, it was his selfless attitude, and commitment to hard work and openness to change that brought about the results.
Suarez's full season line currently sits at .250/.318/.467 with 26 homers and 90 RBI. There are 18 games left in the season, and there is a pretty decent chance he could end up with 30 homers and 100 RBI before the regular season is finished.
The Diamondbacks have several good prospects in the minor leagues capable of playing third base. That includes Jordan Lawlar, who could potentially shift to the hot corner, and Gino Groover, who was recently promoted to Double-A Amarillo. But neither of these players are ready to take over an everyday role starting in 2025.
Suarez has already been worth roughly three Wins Above Replacement, depending on the version one favors (2.6 Baseball Reference, 3.3 Fangraphs). Even a two-WAR player is worth just about the amount of Suarez's $15 million option.
If the Diamondbacks believe Suarez can stave off father time for one more year, and produce somewhat more consistently, then picking up his option will be almost a certainty for the team. Based on the second half he's having, there is reason to believe otherwise.
Thus, it is my projection that Mike Hazen will decide to pick up Suarez's option for the 2025 season and he will be back at third base for the Arizona Diamondbacks starting in the spring.