Former Diamondbacks Pitcher Signs with Braves

One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' former bullpen contributors has found a new home. According to his MLB player page's transaction log, left-handed reliever Kyle Nelson has signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves, backdated to Februrary 25.

It will be a minor league contract for Nelson, who departed the D-backs' organization earlier this offseason. Nelson owns a career 4.34 ERA over the course of just 116 major league innings (in parts of six major league seasons — four with Arizona).

Former Arizona Diamondbacks Kyle Nelson Signs with Atlanta Braves

Apr 1, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kyle Nelson in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nelson was originally picked up off waivers from the Guardians by Arizona back in 2021. In his first season with the D-backs, he pitched to a 2.19 ERA over 43 appearances. That ERA took a step back in the 2023 season, increasing to 4.18 over a workhorse 68-appearance season.

But after just 11 appearances in the 2024 season, Nelson landed on the IL with shoulder inflammation. As it turns out, Nelson would require Thoracic Outlet Surgery, a brutal procedure that would end up costing him the remainder of the season.

When he made his return to the mound (at the minor league level) he struggled immensely, pitching to a 9.09 ERA over 33.2 innings with the Triple-A Reno Aces. Even considering the extremely offense-heavy environment that is the PCL, Nelson was never quite able to regain his previous form.

In fact, he was designated for assignment on July 2, but cleared waivers and returned to Triple-A outright.

Nelson would still get one more shot in the majors with the D-backs, earning an August 1 call-up in the midst of a brutal season's worth of bullpen injuries. In just his second appearance in the majors since early in 2024, the left-hander was tasked with a save opportunity against the Athletics, which he converted.

But his MLB tenure ended soon after. Nelson walked three batters without managing to record an out on August 5, and was sent back to Reno. He was outrighted off Arizona's 40-man roster following the conclusion of the 2025 season and would eventually elect free agency.

Nelson was unlikely to compete for a spot on the D-backs' major league bullpen in 2026, especially given his recent decline. The left-hander will have an opportunity to try and resurrect his career with the Braves' organization.

Arizona's bullpen, meanwhile, still carries questions. The D-backs do not have a true closer option, with both of their top arms still on the injured list. Manager Torey Lovullo has described a wide-open competition between veterans and young arms alike ahead of 2026.