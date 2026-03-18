D-backs Pitcher 'Pretty Sure' He'll Begin Season on Injured List

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly is asymptomatic and feeling no lasting effects from the back issue that forced him off his schedule. Unfortunately, that does not mean he'll be on the opening day roster.

After making his second start of Cactus League play on Wednesday, Kelly told reporters at Salt River Fields that he will most likely begin the year on the Injured List as a result of the delay in his ramp-up process this spring.

"For a little bit there I was pushing to not go on the IL, I was in [manager Torey Lovullo]'s ear and I'm in [pitching coach Brian Kaplan]'s ear," Kelly said. "From what I understand, I'm pretty sure I'll start the year on the IL."

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Likely to Begin Season on IL

Kelly said that, despite hoping to avoid the IL stint, it might be more beneficial in the long run to slow-play his return.

"After throwing my first game in Surprise, the way I felt kind of towards the end of that second inning and kind of how I felt kind of the end of the third inning today, I think it's probably better for everybody that we take it slow," he said.

"Obviously we're trying to play the long game and make sure that I'm good to go in September and if I miss a couple of starts in the beginning of the year, it's not the end of the world."

Kelly said the team is likely to backdate his IL placement the maximum three days prior to opening day. That means he would only have a downtime of 12 days once the regular season began (not 12 games).

Kelly believes he will throw in the exhibition game against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at Chase Field and will also throw at Salt River Fields on the first Saturday of the regular season while the team is in Los Angeles. He is hopeful to only require one rehab start before returning,

Kelly's second start was not exactly a sharp one, but that is simply part of the ramp-up process, especially during spring training. He threw 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on five base hits. He allowed two runs on six base hits in his previous start, over 1.2 innings.

Kelly said he woke up feeling "under the weather," ahead of his start Wednesday, but did not experience any adverse physical effects.

"Sometimes that's kind of a blessing in disguise because I don't go out there and try too hard," he said. "But so far with how my slow progression has been and just how the body felt today and kind of on the way back from an injury, I'm happy with how everything looks and feels right now."