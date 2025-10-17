Zac Gallen's Projected Contract Could Create Tough Choice for D-backs
The Arizona Diamondbacks face a tough decision with regard to one of their long-time veteran starters. Right-hander Zac Gallen, a client of the notorious Scott Boras, is expected to reject the Qualifying Offer and test free agency.
But just how large a deal would Gallen command? According to the ever-reliable Spotrac, Gallen's "market value" is that of a four-year deal worth just over $74.8 million — an average per year of $18.7 million.
If that lands anywhere close to accurate, Arizona's decision suddenly becomes tougher. Can they find a player of similar value for less in free agency? Would a high (but not inordinately high) dollar amount for Gallen be worth what his track record has been?
GM Mike Hazen and the D-backs' front office may not have nearly as black-and-white a decision with regard to returning Gallen with a deal of that scale.
Now, granted, Boras clients often seek significantly higher figures than what their market value might determine. The likelihood Gallen would accept that type of deal after turning down a QO worth just over $22 million is low, and he'll probably seek something north of $100 million.
But if, somehow, that number were to be accurate, it creates more of a dilemma for the D-backs than a massive contract would. Suddenly, retaining Gallen is slightly more within range.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Projection Is Within Range
With that said, the Diamondbacks are expected to reduce payroll this offseason. According to Diamondbacks On SI's own Jack Sommers, the D-backs will likely have somewhere around $27-37 million to spend (on both free agent signings and trades).
For a full breakdown of Arizona's payroll, check out Sommers' article below:
Related Content: How Much do Diamondbacks Really Have to Spend this Offseason?
Can Arizona afford to blow nearly $19 million of that spending money on retaining a player who had an ERA over 5.00 for most of the season?
On paper, probably not. But owner Ken Kendrick did seem as if re-signing the former ace was something the D-backs could manage to work out, even if unlikely.
"He just loved being a Diamondback. I don't want to say it's out of the touch of reality that we would be able to work out an arrangement to bring him back," Kendrick told Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show not long following the conclusion of the regular season.
Gallen himself, meanwhile, clearly feels strongly about Arizona. He's build a life in the desert, and sat for hours after his final start of the season, not wanting to take off the uniform that meant so much to him.
"I've worn this uniform for seven years now. ... I think of myself as a D-back really. If it's the last time, it would be a tough pill to swallow," Gallen said that night.
So how exactly would a return to Arizona work?
Perhaps back-loading a multi-year contract with escalators and incentives could allow GM Mike Hazen to utilize more of the available payroll in adding bullpen pieces (and another starting pitcher).
Considering the fact that Gallen put forward the worst full season of his major league career in 2025, the D-backs may have just enough leverage to implement such a mechanism.
The question then becomes just how many other teams would be willing to make a more up-front investment in the former ace. Regardless of hometown appeal, it ultimately seems most likely Boras will land Gallen an eye-popping deal elsehwere.
But if there is any chance of a return to the D-backs, Spotrac's projected market value is a lot more palatable than a number north of $100 million.