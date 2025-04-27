Brandon Pfaadt Continues Win Streak, D-backs Snap Losing Streak
The Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak at Chase Field, defeating the Atlanta Braves 6-4. Brandon Pfaadt picked up his fifth straight win and the bullpen was finally able to hold onto a late lead.
The Diamondbacks got to Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach early in the game. Arizona scored four runs (three earned) in six innings on seven hits, five of which were for extra bases. They led this game from wire to wire.
Corbin Carroll laced a triple to the left-center gap to start the game and scored on a Geraldo Perdomo groundout. They took advantage of an error from Schwellenbach to score their second run of the game. Alek Thomas doubled home a run in the fourth and Perdomo homered in the fifth, as Arizona established a 4-1 lead after six innings.
Pfaadt was shaky early, as the right-hander surrendered back-to-back hits to Alex Verdugo and Austin Riley to begin the game. However, he was able to escape the inning with the help of Corbin Carroll, who gunned Verdugo at home.
That play allowed Pfaadt to settle in for the rest of his start. Through the first six innings of his start, he held the Braves to just one run. Pfaadt walked one and struck out six. It marked the fifth time in six starts this season that he has completed six innings.
However, the seventh inning proved to be a different animal. Eli White hit a hard grounder to third base that Eugenio Suárez fanned on a backhand attempt for an error. That opened the floodgates for the Braves, who had four consecutive singles to pull within a run and put the tying run at third with no outs.
That summoned Shelby Miller out of the bullpen, who was able to escape a first and third, no-out situation. After allowing a base hit to Verdugo, he struck out Riley and Ozuna back-to-back, then pitched around Matt Olson to load the bases. That brought up Ozzie Albies to the plate, who fouled out to third and kept the Braves from scoring.
That ended up being a key moment in the game, as the Diamondbacks answered in the bottom half of the seventh. Carroll tripled for the second time in the game but was thrown out at home plate on another Perdomo ground ball.
Perdomo stole his way to third and Pavin Smith walked on a borderline pitch to set up Josh Naylor for a big opportunity. Naylor dropped a ball perfectly between Verdugo and Michael Harris in left-center to plate both runs.
Ryan Thompson pitched a scoreless eighth to get the ball to Justin Martinez for a save opportunity. Pitching back-to-back games, Martinez struggled on the mound as his velocity was down three ticks and his control was nearly gone. However, he was able to keep it together enough to get the final three outs.
The Diamondbacks will head to New York to take on the Mets at Citi Field. Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez (1-2, 4.40 ERA) will take the mound for Arizona while New York has yet to name a starter for the game. First pitch will be at 4:10 p.m. MST.