Insider Provides Intriguing Update on D-backs' Closer Situation

The Arizona Diamondbacks still do not have a closer, and at this point in the offseason, all the proven, bonafide ninth-inning options have come off the board.

Clearly, GM Mike Hazen and the D-backs' front office didn't prioritize spending high dollar amounts on any of the premier free agent arms.

Obviously, it was unlikely Arizona would manage to land someone like Edwin Diaz or Devin Williams, but even Pete Fairbanks and his one-year, $13 million deal proved to be more suitable to the Miami Marlins than the D-backs.

So what exactly are Arizona's plans with regard to their bullpen? To this point, only minor league additions have been made.

But according to a recent report by Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, the D-backs are likely to add a closer option — but perhaps not one that might immediately stand out as a top-of-the-line ninth-inning arm.

Arizona Diamondbacks Likely to Add "Bridge" Closer

"I do expect Arizona to land a bridge closer - someone who can close games until Puk and JMart get back then fall into a set-up role," Gambadoro wrote in the second half of a post on X/Twitter.

Ok back to work today after two weeks off. All quiet on the Marte front - not a lot gets done during the Christmas holiday as many of the power brokers are traveling. I do expect Arizona to land a bridge closer - someone who can close games until Puk and JMart get back then fall… — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) December 26, 2025

There's something to be said for the fact that the D-backs will see the return of their top two back-end relief arms in Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk. Unfortunately, it feels like quite the risk to rely on them to provide the type of lock-down coverage Arizona needs.

Not only is there uncertainty regarding how quickly either of these arms may return (potentially near the very end of 2026), but it's quite common for even the best pitchers to struggle coming off a procedure such as Tommy John Surgery.

Hazen and the D-backs' front office have had success in finding under-the-radar arms to fill in leverage roles — the likes of Jalen Beeks and Shelby Miller, in particular, come to mind.

But there's no way to guarantee that a "bridge closer" like Miller will be able to hold the ninth-inning job steadily enough until the D-backs find a proven closer, or start to see results from their returning closer options.

Overall, it's a huge risk to take, expecting both an undesired "closer" option to be sturdy enough and a quick return to form by Puk and Martinez. While finances are certainly tight, and there's a chance Hazen is able to land a quality leverage arm via trade, this feels like a recipe for another ugly season of leverage relief.

