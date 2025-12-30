D-backs GM's Statement on Potential Marte Trade May Ease Fans' Nerves

This offseason has been full of uncertainty for the Arizona Diamondbacks, particularly with regard to the status of All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte — and whether or not he'll be traded.

According to a recent report, the D-backs may be wrapping up their pursuit of a Marte deal sooner than later.

Diamondbacks' GM Mike Hazen Says Marte Trade Saga May End Soon

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, speaking to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, said he's looking to bring this winding story to an end in the near future.

“We’re very likely to put an end to this shortly,” Hazen told Gilbert with regard to a potential Marte trade.

“I haven’t figured [an exact timeline] out yet,” Hazen said “But this isn’t going to continue to linger. We need to focus our offseason. Again, my gut this whole time was that [a trade] wasn’t going to happen, and I think it seems likely that that’s the case and we want to focus on other things we need to do.”

That may still sound ominous, but Hazen also told Gilbert no team has come "anywhere near" to offering the package needed to part with Marte. Hazen has also told inquiring teams their time to remain in the mix for Marte is running out.

This offseason has been relatively quiet overall for Arizona, and it's likely the Marte trade potential that has held up some other moves. Hazen acknowledged that the team needs to start addressing its lineup, citing a desire to find a righty-hitting first base or DH option.

Of course, how that need is met also hinges on whether or not Marte's bat will remain in the lineup in 2026.

"We’re going to need to start focusing on our position-player group at some point a little more specifically,” Hazen said to Gilbert. “That’s the other reason to finalize what we’re doing with other players, so we have a little more direction on what we can do and what it might look like.”

The fact is, there's still plenty of work to be done. Arizona needs help in the bullpen, and may still look to add to the starting rotation. They also have questions at first base, DH, and in the outfield.

It's understandable as to why Hazen and co. might hold out to try and bring back as hefty a package as possible for an All-Star like Marte, but if those offers aren't coming close, the D-backs will eventually need to pivot toward filling roster holes in other manners.

