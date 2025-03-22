Burnes, Defense Struggle as Diamondbacks Out-Slug Brewers
The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in a slugfest in Maryvale on Friday night by a score of 16-9. It was an offense-heavy night, with less-than-ideal pitching from both teams, as the D-backs out-hit the Brewers 18-14.
Right-handed ace Corbin Burnes suffered his first poor outing of Spring Training. Despite entering the contest with a 1.35 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 13.1 innings, he was smacked around by his former club from the get-go.
Burnes' velocity and movement looked to be solid, ranging into the upper 90s where he lives during the regular season. But some poor location, poor defense, and a few tight calls at the bottom of an ABS-free strike zone contributed to the seven earned runs on Burnes' line.
Following four runs scored by the D-backs in the first inning, Burnes allowed a bunt single, RBI double and check-swing bloop single to give the top of the Brewers' major league order two early runs.
That continued in the second. A leadoff single and throwing error by Ketel Marte put runners at the corners. Then a double, two singles and a throwing error on Burnes attempting to pick off the runner at second spotted the Brewers a 6-4 lead.
Burnes was replaced by right-hander Zach Barnes with one out, ending the damage there. Burnes re-entered the game in the third, and threw a scoreless inning.
The fourth offered more of the same, however. Two more singles, and a fielding error on Geraldo Perdomo on another pickoff attempt, and the Brewers snuck another run across. Burnes exited for good, and one of his inherited runners was scored by reliever Sam Knowlton.
In total, Burnes made it through just 2.2 innings, allowing 11 hits and eight runs (seven earned) with five strikeouts.
These types of results aren't much to bet on. It's less of a concern to see runs coming across than it would be to see poor velocity and location. Burnes' location wasn't ideal, but his pitches had good life. For the moment, it's unlikely Friday's game is an indicator of any serious trouble.
And Burnes shared that sentiment postgame with reporters, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers. The right-hander said he felt good overall, but simply made too many mistakes.
"For the most part, we threw the ball pretty well. I mean, we spun the ball well with the curveball, slider. Just the cutter command wasn't good tonight. Too many pitches to the middle of the plate. Tried to throw some more sinkers, obviously, with more right-handers in there. Tried to get the sinker ready for the season.
"Just one of those days where I just made too many bad pitches over the plate. But yeah, for the most part, the spin was pretty good," Burnes said.
Arizona's defense committed an uncharacteristic four errors, three by Marte, Burnes and Perdomo, and a fourth by catcher Aramis Garcia, who dropped an infield popup leading to a run.
Arizona's offense, however, had an outstanding night. They got the game started with a pair of two-run homers by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno, and continued the onslaught from there.
Despite the eight runs surrendered by Burnes, the D-backs continued to answer back with big innings, as they have been known to do in recent years. After a silent two innings following the first, Arizona managed four and five runs respectively in the fourth and fifth innings.
Marte finished his night 4-for-4, and was a home run shy of the cycle. He knocked in four runs, three of which came on a bases-clearing triple off Freddy Peralta.
Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI. Moreno also homered and singled with two RBI, going 2-for-4. Jake McCarthy and Eugenio Suárez both doubled, with Suárez earning a pair of RBI.
Pavin Smith left the game early, with what was announced by the team as a right wrist contusion. The injury occurred on a play at first base. Smith is day-to-day, with no plans to receive imaging at this time, per Torey Lovullo.
Even Arizona's minor leaguers got into the scoring action, with four of the late replacements recording a base hit.
And with the exception of Burnes' poor day, Arizona's onslaught of runs was mostly held up by the pitching staff. Ryan Thompson tossed two back-to-back scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk.
Joe Mantiply issued three walks, and would have been out of the seventh inning scoreless if not for the dropped popup by Garcia. Mantiply got two outs, and left with one unearned run. Right-handers Jake Rice and Kyle Amendt tossed scoreless innings to close the contest down.
The Diamondbacks will face the San Francisco Giants in Scottsdale on Saturday at 12:05 p.m.