New Diamondbacks Injury Updates on Gabriel Moreno, Corbin Burnes

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno is expected to start throwing next week, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters at Salt River Fields on Monday.

"We feel very strongly he's going to be ready for Opening Day," Lovullo said (via Alex Weiner of AZSports)

In addition, right-handed ace Corbin Burnes, who is working his way back from Tommy John Surgery, threw another bullpen, this time mixing in curveballs. This is his second bullpen since undergoing surgery, as he continues to aim for a July return.

Corbin Burnes in the bullpen this morning. Catcher set up a couple steps closer. Burnes said he mixed in a few curveballs today in his second bullpen session. pic.twitter.com/hjxoLgPvbm — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) March 16, 2026

Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno to Resume Throwing Next Week

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) takes infield practice during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moreno, who received imaging for what was described as "forearm tightness," did not suffer any structural damage. Lovullo called the diagnosis "right elbow inflammation" when the results came in.

Moreno was shut down from throwing, but had not felt the discomfort when swinging. Lovullo has been optimistic that Moreno would be able to return to action after just a few days, rather than needing to open the year on the IL.

It would appear Moreno is headed in the right direction. A target date to resume throwing would likely get him back on track to be available ahead of opening day without spending any time down.

Moreno has been having a relatively difficult spring, hitting just .179 in nine games. Still, there was little doubt that the Gold Glove catcher would be one of the D-backs' more important lineup pieces in the 2026 season.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes Continuing Progression

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes (left) talks to pitching coach Brian Kaplan during spring training workouts on Feb. 10, 2026 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burnes' first bullpen marked a notable milestone in his recovery. The right-hander reported hitting up to 91 MPH in velocity (where he usually sat prior to having surgery), but was more focused on his command. He threw only cutters and sinkers during his first time on the mound in months.

Burnes told AZCentral earlier in the week that his stuff felt close to normal, with the pitches' shapes generally looking like they always do. The ace also said he would begin to steadily increase the load on his arm in the coming weeks — throwing breaking balls appears to be doing just that.

There will still be a long road ahead for Burnes, but he has shown positive progression at each stop. Even if mid-July is an aggressive timeline, nothing suggests the ace will be unable to make that happen.

"We're still shooting right around the All-Star break," Burnes said on day one of spring training. "If it was my timeline, it would be end of March. I tell them that every day, and they don't think it's funny at this point. I think we're still good for that mid-July."