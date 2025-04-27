Can Brandon Pfaadt End the Skid for Diamondbacks?
The Arizona Diamondbacks will have one final chance to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, after losing games one and two in disappointing, sloppy fashion. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.
The D-backs have lost four straight games, and three straight series. They've suffered poor offensive games, multiple bullpen meltdowns, and general offensive inconsistencies. They're now a mere 14-13, and will look to stay above .500 and try to gain a semblance of traction.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Brandon Pfaadt (2.73 ERA) vs RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (2.56 ERA)
Pfaadt has delivered three straight starts allowing one or fewer earned runs. He's completed the sixth inning in four out of his five outings. Once again, he appears to be a consistent workhorse for Arizona, and has been able to keep runs off the board at an efficient clip.
However, Pfaadt has punched out only 23 over 29.2 innings, and his FIP is 4.38, much higher than his raw ERA. This doesn't mean he hasn't been pitching well, but it is something to note. His batted ball luck has been more in his favor this season, but he's also showcased much better command and location, and has been much better at limiting hard contact.
He will need to do so on Sunday to give the D-backs a chance against a hot-hitting Braves lineup.
For Atlanta, it'll be right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach. Schwellenbach has been outstanding thus far in 2025, pitching to a 2.56 ERA and 3.13 FIP, while striking out 27 and walking only five in 31.2 innings.
He throws a deep mix of pitches, with a decent balance amongst secondaries, but his main pitch is a four-seam fastball that reaches into the 97 MPH region of the radar gun. He also throws a slider, splitter, sinker curveball and cutter, all at relatively even rates.
Schwellenbach doesn't walk many, can induce plenty of ground balls, and forces his opponents to chase outside the zone at a high clip (33.3%). The D-backs' offense has been an inconsistent blend of free swinging and overly patient, and they'll need a more holistic approach to Schwellenbach on Sunday.
Lineup
On Saturday, Eugenio Suárez made history. He mashed four home runs in four at-bats, including a game-tying solo shot in the ninth inning. Despite the heroics, Arizona couldn't reward Suárez with a win.
Hopefully for both he and the team, that's the start of a trademark hot streak. He's now hit in four straight games, and his OPS has jumped from .690 to .870. He now owns sole possession of the major league lead in homers (10).
The rest of the lineup struggled, as the top four hitters went hitless on the night. The D-backs need a more complete showing on Sunday to piece together enough runs to get the job done, and will need to create run-scoring opportunities both at the top and bottom of the order,
Bullpen Note
Jalen Beeks suffered his first truly poor outing on Saturday, and Ryan Thompson surrendered his first home run. Justin Martinez was used in the 10th, but he surrendered the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Drey Jameson was also used.
All three of these pitchers are likely down. There's a chance Martinez could work a back-to-back, but that has not been the philosophy around the fireballer since he was down for an extended period with shoulder fatigue.
Expect Shelby Miller and Juan Morillo to get into Sunday's game, but the D-backs will be hoping for a lengthy start from Pfaadt, as they've played three extra-inning games in their last four matchups — taxing their relief corp heavily.