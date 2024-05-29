Corey Seager Homer Enough to Beat the Punchless Diamondbacks
Brandon Pfaadt was pitching a good game into the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers tonight. He had little margin for error though clinging to a 2-1 lead. That error was committed in the form of a poorly located sweeper down and in to Corey Seager.
As Pfaadt and the Diamondbacks have experienced one too many times, Seager crushed the mistake, hitting it over the right field wall for a three-run homer. That sent the Rangers on their way to a 4-2 victory in the first game between the two World Series contestants.
It was game three of the World Series that Seager tagged Pfaadt for a pivotal two-run homer sending the Rangers to a 3-1 win in that game.
Pfaadt settled down after Seager's homer tonight, retiring the last eight batters he faced. His final line was 7 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HR. He threw 91 pitches, 62 for strikes.
A very good outing was spoiled by one mistake to the hottest hitter in baseball. Seager has an 11 game hitting streak in which he's hit eight home runs.
The lead that Pfaadt gave up came thanks to a two-run D-backs rally in the second inning against Nathan Eovaldi. Back to back doubles by Christian Walker and Pavin Smith plated a run. Smith later scored on popup behind first base with a heads up tag.
There was a play that was also reminiscent of game three of the World Series. Right Fielder Adolis Garcia gunned down Christian Walker at home in that game, snuffing out a rally. He did it again tonight.
This time the D-backs were trying to mount a comeback in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and one out Eugenio Suarez swung at the first pitch and lifted a lazy fly ball to Garcia in right field. He fired a strike to home, catching Joc Pederson at home after a replay review.
The D-backs threatened one more time in the top of the ninth. Suarez drew a two out walk and Gabriel Moreno eked out an infield hit. Kevin Newman struck out to end the game however. The D-backs outhit Texas 8-6 and were 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position. But still ended up with just the two runs.
With this loss Arizona is now 1-25 in games they have trailed by two or more runs at any point in the ballgame. The trend of losing after an off day continues as well, as they're now 1-7 in those games. Their overall season record dropped to 25-29.
This game is the first of 13 straight without an off day. Wednesday is a day game, first pitch 11:35 AM Arizona time. Ryne Nelson will start for the Diamondbacks and Dane Dunning starts for Texas.