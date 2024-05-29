Corey Seager Homers Again, D-backs Offense Falls Flat in Loss
The Diamondbacks once again lost to the Texas Rangers, going 0-2 in their two-game series against the reigning World Series champs. Both teams were scuffling entering the series, but D-backs pitchers allowed the Rangers bats to come alive enough to score at least four runs in each game.
That included two mistake pitches to D-backs killer Corey Seager who obliterated the D-backs for five RBI and two homers in two games.
Today he hit two-run shot off of Ryne Nelson in the bottom of the fifth inning that put the game away for good after Nelson hung a fastball on the middle part of the plate inside. The kind of pitch that Seager feasts on. His hot streak continued as he now has nine homers in his last 13 games.
That’s now the fourth impactful, game-winning homer from Seager against Arizona since Game One of the World Series last year. Why, then, they continue to pitch to him with bases open, will continue to be a mystery. As Luis Gonzalez said on air, "If you've got to roll four balls to the plate, do not let this guy beat you"
To delve deeper, entering today, Seager had a .917 OPS against Arizona with 14 homers, 47 RBI, and 93 hits in 83 games. He hit over .300. Those numbers have all gone up following today’s game. It isn’t like Arizona hasn’t walked Seager.
They intentionally walked him twice over the two games, but each time they had an important time to walk him, they chose to pitch to him and both times, he crushed that decision.
Aside from the Seager disaster, Ryne Nelson pitched a very good game. While the four runs were a tad much in six innings, it was truly one pitch away from a Quality Start. He walked three and struck out three and allowed just five hits, with one of those walks being intentional.
Dane Dunning worked his way out of trouble numerous times and pitched five innings with just three hits, four walks, and six strikeouts. It was the first time he didn’t give up a run in five outings.
Corbin Carroll had his first multi-hit game since Mother’s Day. He had a double and two singles, but was stranded on the bases all three times. His single in the 9th inning got the D-backs their only run in the game and was his 18th RBI on the season.
Stranding runners on bases was a theme for the D-backs Wednesday afternoon. In the first inning, they had two runners on and two outs with Gurriel Jr. up to hit. He failed to get them in. Gurriel Jr. came up in the 3rd inning with bases loaded and two outs and grounded out.
In the 5th inning, Walker came up with runners on the corners and two outs. Walker struck out looking. In the top of the 8th inning, Pavin Smith pinch-hit for Eugenio Suarez with two men on and two outs. Like Walker, Smith struck out swinging at a pitch out of the zone after looking a fastball right down the middle.
In the ninth inning, the D-backs had two runners on, no outs, and Ketel Marte grounded into a double play. After a 20 game hit streak he's now hitless in his last five games. Walker then grounded out into a force out to end the game with two runners still on base.
Unfortunately for Arizona, the game might’ve been over in the fourth inning. Once the Rangers went up 2-0, that seemed to spell doom for the Diamondbacks. Unlike last year when they were known as the “Answerbacks” and came back from down multiple runs 20 times to win, that is not the case this year.
This year, following today, they are now 1-26 when they go down by two or more runs. Their lack of ability to hit bullpens or come up with timely rallies or hitting has sunk their offense for the past month. Until this changes, the losses will likely continue to stack up.
The Diamondbacks have the potential to be a good baseball team. Their pitching has been quite good of late. Their starters are pitching deep into games and aside from a mistake here or there have not been the reason why Arizona is losing games.
Since Paul Sewald came back, the bullpen has been excellent. Aside from today’s Logan Allen meltdown, the bullpen hadn’t allowed an earned run in the previous five games.
However, one has to score runs to win games. Over the D-backs last four games, they have scored a total of six runs. Stretching it out to five games they've scored just seven runs. They haven't done that since 2004. They've gone five games without a home run. That all has to change if they hope to get back in the playoff chase or avoid a trade deadline sell-off.
The Arizona Diamondbacks head to New York City to take on the New York Mets in a four-game series that is shaping up to be yet another must-win series. Arizona must win at least two of those games if not three or more.
Zac Gallen is on the bump against Mets’ rookie starting pitcher Christian Scott. Game time is at 4:10 PM local Arizona time. The D-backs will look to regain their hitting stride in the Big Apple against a struggling Mets team.