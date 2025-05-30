D-backs Begin Home Series vs Nationals Behind Merrill Kelly
The Arizona Diamondbacks, after dropping two of three to the Pirates, will begin a three-game set with the Washington Nationals at Chase Field Friday, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.
Arizona is 27-29, and struggling heavily. They've lost their last three series, and are 3-7 in their past 10 matchups. Meanwhile, the Nationals are 26-30, but have played some good baseball of late, winning eight of their last 10 games, including a series win over the Seattle Mariners.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Merrill Kelly (3.52 ERA)
Though the Diamondbacks have suffered from dismal relief pitching of late, they've enjoyed a solid run of starts from their rotation. Right-hand veteran Merrill Kelly has been a large part of that, tossing a Quality Start in three of his last four games.
He was bit by a three-run seventh inning his last time out against the Cardinals, but has been a steady presence. He has not suffered a cramping incident since May 2. Kelly boasts a 3.52 ERA and 3.27 FIP, as that number has steadily decreased since his blowup outing in New York. His command and pinpoint accuracy has been on display.
Kelly has faced the Nationals only three times in his career. After he was lit up for nine runs in 2021, he has tossed two gems since, going six and seven innings with just one earned run in each start. Most recently, he shoved for seven innings with 10 punchouts in 2023.
RHP Jake Irvin (3.42 ERA)
Irvin's ERA is that of a solid starter, and he's enjoyed some success in the 2025 season. However the underlying metrics suggest his actual pitching may not hold up to the results. His FIP and expected ERA are both over a full run higher, at 4.47 and 4.92 respectively.
Irvin is no flamethrower, tossing a soft 92 MPH fastball and sinker. His primary pitch this year has been a slow curveball, but he also occasionally utilizes a changeup and cutter. Opponents are hitting just .181 on the curveball, but, similarly to his overall results, the peripherals tell a different story, with the expected batting average on the ptitch sitting at .243.
Opponents are slugging .340 against the curve, the expected slug is .462. Opponents' wOBA against the pitch has been a collective .252, but the expected wOBA (xwOBA) is .322. That's not to say Irvin hasn't pitched well, or that the curve with a +5 Run Value designation is a poor pitch, but it is certainly hittable.
Irvin doesn't garner many strikeouts, chases or whiffs, nor does he rely on ground balls, but he prevents walks at a high rate despite being hit very hard for the most part.
Lineups
Check back later for updated lineups.
Bullpen
The D-backs' bullpen remains a major issue. It was recently reported that Arizona would call up right-hander Jeff Brigham from Triple-A, sending struggling righty Kevin Ginkel down in the process, but there are still many ugly ERA figures to choose from.
Outside of those moves, the off-day afforded to Arizona on Thursday provides them with a generally rested bullpen. Right-handed flamethrower Justin Martinez made his return on May 24, taking a loss against the Cardinals, but bounced back with a shutdown inning two games later. His velocity and command appear much improved after his stint on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation.
The Nationals are one of the few teams with a worse team bullpen ERA than Arizona's (5.49) at an astounding 6.08. Washington had to use four relievers in a Thursday night extra-innings win over the Mariners, including all of their top four high-leverage arms.
Closer Kyle Finnegan made his first return appearance since going down with shoulder inflammation. He allowed a walk, a hit and an unearned run (the 10th inning ghost runner).