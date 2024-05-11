D-backs Drop Series Opener to Orioles 4-2
The Diamondbacks went up against the team with the best record in the American League and were unable to to come away with a victory. The Baltimore Orioles won a well pitched game 4-2 at Camden yards on a cool drizzly night.
Brandon Pfaadt went six innings, giving up just three runs on five hits and two walks, recording a quality start. Oddly, he did not strike out a batter.
The Orioles got to him for two runs in the second inning. Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander started the inning with back to back singles. One out later Jordan Westburg hit an RBI double and then Cedric Mullins had an RBI groundout.
That staked Cole Irvin to a 2-0 lead. Irvin came into the game with a 20.2 inning scoreless streak. That was broken up in the top of the third when Ketel Marte hit his 8th home of the year to close the gap to 2-1.
Baltimore got to Pfaadt for a run with two outs in the 5th. Gunnar Henderson walked followed by singles from Adley Rutschman and Ryan O'Hearn to extend the Baltimore lead to 3-1.
The D-backs answered back again with a run in the 6th. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. collected his second hit of the game, followed by base knocks from Randall Grichuk and Eugenio Suarez, who drove in his 22nd run.
Pfaadt finished his outing by retiring the side in order in the 6th. Relieved by Logan Allen, the left-hand long man gave up an RBI double to Gunnar Henderson in the seventh.
Justin Martinez had an impressive outing when Allen couldn't complete the seventh. He struck out two batters around an intentional walk, limiting the damage. Then he struck out three more batters around a one out walk in the 8th. Martinez' five strikeouts were the only ones recorded by a D-backs pitcher.
The Orioles bullpen held the D-backs scoreless the rest of the way. Gabriel Moreno led off the 9th with a double down the right field line, and went to third on a ground out. But Yennier Cano closed it out getting Marte to ground out to the pitcher.
The D-backs had seven hits and drew two walks, but were just 1-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base. Baltimore also had seven hits, but drew four walks and were 2-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven men on base. The margins were narrow in this game.
Pfaadts record fell to 1-3 with a 4.60 ERA. Irvin is now 4-1, 2.90 ERA. The D-backs are 18-21 while the Orioles improve to 25-12. Despite this being a close, competitive game, the D-backs are now 5-14 against teams with an above .500 record and 13-7 against sub .500 teams.
Game two of the series is tomorrow afternoon, 4:05 P.M. EST, 1:05 P.M. MST. Ryne Nelson starts for the D-backs and John Means starts for Baltimore.