D-Backs Hope to Keep the Great Offense Going Vs Mets
After a 5 game streak of bad baseball and tough losses, the Diamondbacks finally have some momentum. They enter today's baseball game with a chance to split the series against the Mets in New York and come home to Phoenix with some good energy.
Brandon Pfaadt will be the man on the hill for Arizona on this early morning game. First Pitch is 10:40 A.M. The D-backs opted to keep Pfaadt on his regular scheduled day. Blake Walston was the planned starter for the D-Backs on Saturday but with the loss of Zac Gallen to injury, Slade Cecconi filled that spot, pushing Walston to start at home vs San Fransisco.
Pfaadt has been a steady force at the front end of this Diamondbacks rotation. Injuries to Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and now Gallen have thinned out the pitching staff, but Pfaadt has held strong and given the D-Backs a chance to win the games hes started.
Pfaadt comes into today with a 4.16 ERA but his FIP is nearly a full run better at 3.25. He has been one of the most affected arms on the Diamondbacks staff by bad luck. Even then, his stats have been very good and he is throwing the ball well. Pfaadt has allowed 4 or less runs in his last 6 starts, meaning his ERA is being ballooned by two unfortunate games against Atlanta and St. Louis in early April.
The pitcher the Diamondbacks will take on today is the lefty Jose Quintana. On paper todays game seems to be a favorable one for Arizona as he is entering today with an ERA at 5.06. Quintana's FIP isn't much better, only coming in at a 4.83 but it is a bit better, showing that his numbers could positively regress a bit.
Quintana strikes out a below average 15.4% but only walks 7.1%. That means he's pitching to contact and will challenge the D-backs to take some good at bats and be aggressive when they get a good pitch to hit.
LINEUPS
The Diamondbacks are coming off of two straight excellent offensive showings in the Big Apple. They have scored 9 and 10 runs respectively in the last two games and have spread that offense throughout the game, not just having one big inning, something we have seen them do quite often throughout the early season.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returns to the D-Backs lineup today after being out with flu like simptoms in yeasterdays game. He will rejoin the team in Left Field and bat third.
Christian Walker has been on a tear once again, homering in two consecutive games, and hitting his second career Grand Slam in yesterdays game.
Blaze Alexander gets the start at third base and Eugenio Suarez will be the DH, giving him a little time off his feet while keeping his slowly waking up bat in the lineup.
The Mets have also gotten the scoring up in this series, scoring 5 last night after falling down 10-1. A ninth inning rally and a big home run from Pete Alonso got them four runs closer in the 10-5 game.
Alonso and Lindor have been a hot 1-2 punch at the top of the Mets lineup, both being near sure hits. Brandon Pfaadt will need to nautralize the bats around them to keep the offense in check. With the Diamondbacks bullpen working a lot in the last few games his length will be key.
The D-Backs take on the Mets at 10:40 AM today marking the end of the 4 game set between the two teams. Inside The Diamondbacks will keep you updated with post game news and a recap of todays events.