D-backs in Need of Answers vs Mets Behind Slade Cecconi
The Diamondbacks will face game three of a four-game set against the New York Mets at Citi Field today. First pitch is at 1:10 PM Arizona time. They have lost back-to-back games against the Mets, and are on a five-game losing skid.
Arizona has not had answers for the Mets, this year and historically. In their last 25 matchups, the Mets have won 21 of said games.
Last night saw the D-backs offense come alive for nine runs, matching their total over the previous six games, but it was not enough, as Jordan Montgomery's worst start of the year saw him give up eight runs (six earned).
The bullpen would allow New York to reach 10 runs, and, although two home runs in the ninth inning brought Arizona within one, it was not enough to fend off yet another loss at the hands of the Mets.
With ace Zac Gallen placed on the injured list, the D-backs will turn to young right-hander Slade Cecconi. Cecconi pitched to a 1-4 record and 6.12 ERA over six appearances (one in bulk relief), but has been nearly perfect through the early innings of his starts.
Despite giving up 22 earned runs in 32 1/3 innings, Cecconi puts forward a very impressive 1.05 WHIP, and his stuff and velocity profile well at the major league level. That said the stuff does tend to drop off hard as he sees the order for the second and third times.
On the other side, the D-backs will face an old challenge in Sean Manaea. The veteran left-hander has pitched to a 3.16 ERA and 3.46 FIP in 10 starts this season. However, he does only show a 47/22 K/BB over 51 1/3 innings, and he's only pitched through the sixth inning three times. The D-backs will need to take patient at-bats, waiting for the right pitch to hit and laying off if needed.
Arizona has struggled against Manaea historically, as he's pitched to a 3.42 ERA and 0.99 WHIP against the D-backs. Ketel Marte is an exception, with a career 8-for-25 (.320) against the lefty, while OF/DH Randal Grichuk has looked even better against Manaea, with a 5-for-14 look translating to a .357 average with two home runs.
Today's lineup shows a bit of a change, and perhaps a much-needed one. The aforementioned Marte will get the day off of defense, but will bat leadoff in the DH slot. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will move back up to third in lieu of Joc Pederson, and Grichuk will get a shot against the lefty in the five-hole.
The D-backs will stay loaded with right-handed bats, as Corbin Carroll is the only lefty getting the start this afternoon. Eugenio Suarez finally knocked his fourth home run of the season--and first since May 8th--last night. It was also a milestone homer, the 250th of his career. The D-backs need him to hit consistently going forward as he's fallen to a .211 average, with just a .322 slug.
With Marte getting the DH job, Blaze Alexander will get the start at second base. Alexander has hit well against left-handers, but has struggled defensively, most egregiously at his "natural" shortstop position. Today, he'll start at the less-taxing second base spot.
The Mets won't play the left/right platoon today. Although, it hardly matters when the switch-hitting Francisco Lindor leads them off. Lindor, despite coming in to the series hitting .211, has gone 6-for-8 with three RBI so far, including a walk and a stolen base.
Lindor has killed the D-backs his whole career, hitting .385 with six home runs and 18 RBI against Arizona in 24 career games. The D-backs will desperately need to keep him in check if they want to have any shot of salvaging this series and coming away with a split at best.