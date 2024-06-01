D-backs Rally Falls Agonizingly Short in 10-9 Loss to Mets
Just when the Diamondbacks moribund offense finally came alive, Jordan Montgomery had his worst start of the year to wipe out an early lead. The Mets came back from a 3-0 deficit to take a 10-5 lead and ultimately went on to win the game 10-9.
Arizona scored four runs in the ninth on homers by Joc Pederson and Christian Walker to make it a one run ballgame, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. struck out to end it as the D-backs came up one run short of tying the game.
Torey Lovullo discussed both the frustration and the positives. "It is pretty frustrating," he said, "but it's a reminder of how good we can be and how fast things can turn. You never know when that rally is going to start."
It was the fifth straight loss for Arizona, and dropped their record to 25-32, which is a season-worst seven games under .500. This one is especially tough. After scoring just nine runs in their previous six games, they equaled that total tonight.
Corbin Carroll started a first inning rally against Luis Severino with a base hit, followed by a Ketel Marte hit by pitch. Carroll came around to score on Joc Pederson's subsequent base hit. One out later Lourdes Gurriel drove in a run with another hit. Jake McCarhty then hit into a hustle fielder's choice, beating out the double play. That scored Pederson and the D-backs had a 3-0 lead.
Montgomery was simply not sharp. His sinker velocity was down to 91.3 MPH and he couldn't locate his curveball or changeup. Back to back doubles in the bottom of the second inning by Tomas Nido and Francisco Lindor put the Mets up 5-3.
Arizona managed to scratch out a run in the third to draw within 5-4. The Mets then scored three more runs off Montgomery in the fourth, two of which were unearned. Montgomery walked Nido and advanced him to second base with a wild pitch. Pete Alonso drove him home with a double.
With two outs, a sharp grounder from J.D. Martinez took a bad hop on Kevin Newman, who was charged with an error. Two base hits followed to score two more runs, putting the Mets up 8-4 and ending Montgomery's night after just four laborious innings.
Eugenio Suarez hit a solo homer in the top of the 6th, the 250th of his career. But long reliever Logan Allen gave up a two-run homer to J.D. Martinez in the bottom half of the inning, putting the Mets up 10-5. With two outs and two on, Pederson hit an upper-deck blast for a three-run homer. Walker's solo shot made it 10-9, but the D-backs were unable to complete the comeback.
Montgomery's final line was 4 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4K. He threw 83 pitches, just 53 for strikes. Montgomery is now 3-3, with a 5.48 ERA. After two good starts to start his Diamondbacks career Montgomery has a 7.47 ERA over his last six starts. He's allowed 28 runs, 26 earned in his last 31.1 innings. Lovullo was straightforward in assessing his outing:
"Probably command, just location," Lovullo said. "It looked like he was spraying his fastball around. He couldn't get the changeup down. The breaking ball was a little inconsistent. It looked like to me he was missing arm side with it. It was just a grind for him."
This is the exact opposite of what the D-backs need from Montgomery. With Zac Gallen on the injured list for an indefinite time due to a hamstring injury, this was the worst possible time for Montgomery to have such an outing.
Signed when Eduardo Rodriguez went down with injury at the end of spring training, it was hoped he would provide stability in the rotation. He is making $25 million in 2024, and has a vesting option for $20 million in 2025 that increases with starts made.
Game three of the series is Saturday night at 4:10 PM Arizona time. In a last minute switch, Slade Cecconi will start instead of Blake Walston. Based on recent precedent, look for Cecconi to be limited to facing the Mets order two times at most and hand the ball off to Walston or the bullpen. Sean Manaea will start for the Mets.