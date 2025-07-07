SI

Mets Fans Will Love Pete Alonso’s Reason for Turning Down Home Run Derby Invite

The All-Star first baseman declined his invitation to participate in this year's Home Run Derby.

Mike McDaniel

New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso will not participate in this year's Home Run Derby.
The New York Mets have not been playing their best baseball as of late, but they're in the heat of the NL East race as the All-Star break quickly approaches.

First baseman Pete Alonso has been a big part of New York's success this season. The Mets waited until late in the offseason to decide to bring Alonso back, and they're surely happy that they did.

Alonso is hitting .287 with 20 home runs and 73 RBI, and was named to his fifth All-Star team on Sunday. The slugger also was invited to participate in the Home Run Derby during All-Star week in Atlanta for a sixth time, but Alonso declined this year's invitation. He won Home run Derby back in 2019 and '21.

"I just decided not to do it this year," Alonso said Sunday. "I have never really fully enjoyed the three off days, so I just want to be in the best possible position to help this team win in the second half. I'm in a groove with certain things. I definitely will do it again. It doesn't mean no forever."

Alonso is the latest player to decline an invitation. Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, and New York Yankees MVP candidate Aaron Judge also turned down the opportunity to participate in the event.

So far, the only known participants for the July 14 Home Run Derby are Seattle Mariners catcher and MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh, Washington Nationals star James Wood and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

