D-backs' Eduardo Rodriguez Takes Aim at Former Club
While fans await the results of the MLB trade deadline and wonder who is the next Arizona Diamondback to be traded, there are still games to be played. The team is in Detroit to face the Tigers, first pitch is at 3:40 p.m. MST
Arizona Diamondbacks in the Standings
The Diamondbacks' free-fall out of playoff contention continued in Pittsburgh this past weekend, where they lost two of three game amidst an offensive slump of historic proportions for the franchise.
That has them six games out of the NL Wild Card, and dropped them into a tie with Miami Marlins
The Tigers, meanwhile have been slumping on their own. They've lost 12 of their last 14 games, but still have an iron grip on the AL Central, where they lead the Guardians by eight full games and the Royals by 8.5.
Diamondbacks and Tigers Pitching Matchup
Eduardo Rodriguez will be facing his former team for the first time since signing with the Diamondbacks prior to the start of the 2024 season.
He pitched two seasons with the Tigers, going 18-14 with a 3.58 ERA, 3.95 FIP in 43 games, 243 innings.
Things have gone decidedly worse with Arizona since signing with them, going 6-10 with a 5.33 ERA in 27 starts over the last two years.
But Rodriguez is coming off his best start of the season in which he threw 6.1 scoreless innings against the Astros, allowing six hits, three walks, while striking out three.
Troy Melton is a 24-year-old rookie who had a rough career debut against the Pirates on July 23. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits, including two homers in five innings of work.
Taken by the Tigers in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of San Diego State, Melton pitched well in both Double-A and Triple-A this year to earn his promotion. He posted a 2.99 ERA across the two levels while striking out 101 batters and walking just 20 in 75.1 innings.
Melton is the Tigers' sixth-rated overall prospect my MLB Pipeline and their highest-rated pitcher. He has a big 97 MPH fastball, but features a six-pitch mix, including a slider, sinker, curve, splitter, and according to Baseball Savant even through a few cutters in his MLB debut.
Diamondbacks at Tigers Lineup
(Check back later for lineups.)
The D-backs are in a team-wide six-game batting slump. After scoring just seven runs getting swept by the Astros last week, they scratched across just one ghost runner in extra innings Friday, managing only one run in 29 innings versus the Pirates.
That's the worst offensive three-game series in franchise history.
They're batting just .205 with two homers and a .563 OPS during this stretch. The big bats they are depending on, Eugenio Suarez (.091) Corbin Carroll (.151) and Ketel Marte (.227) have combined to go 11-for-70, .157 during these past six games.
The Tigers have an above league average offense for the season, posting a team 103 OPS+. They've been led by Riley Green (130 OPS+) and Spencer Torkelson (127 OPS+). But over their last 10 games Detroit is hitting .193 and has scored just 26 runs.
Diamondbacks and Tigers Bullpens
The D-backs' "high-leverage" portion of their bullpen, such as it is, should be well rested and available. None of Kevin Ginkel, Kendall Graveman, or Kyle Backhus pitched on Sunday.
The D-backs' pen has posted a 3.11 ERA in July, ranking 11th in MLB for the month, but still ranks 26th for the full year with a 4.87 ERA.
The Tigers had to use four relievers for a total of 67 pitches on Sunday, but did not use their closer Will Vest, who has a 2.58 ERA and 16 saves in 45 innings. Detroit has a 6.31 bullpen ERA in July, and 4.24 for the full season, ranking 20th.