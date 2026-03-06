The Arizona Diamondbacks, through their first 12 Cactus League games, are two games above .500. Despite the ugly 8-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, they sit at 7-5.

It's not as if these records matter, or even indicate any level of regular-season success. Manager Torey Lovullo does not look so much at scores, as he has repeatedly stated. But there is a balance between tangible success and focusing solely on reps.

Though they do not bring the D-backs any closer to a World Series trophy, Lovullo said winning games can still matter in spring training.

"I go back and forth with this all the time, because it's very dangerous when you start to lose games and everybody's wondering what's happening to the record," Lovullo said in his pregame press conference Thursday.

The manager said that winning Cactus League contests can aid in the development of culture within a clubhouse.

"I think when you're winning, it just creates a little bit better environment for your culture. It creates a little bit better environment for these guys to trust what you're talking about every single day — that it's working right now," he said.

Winning Spring Games Can Still Benefit Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo fist bumps outfielder A.J. Vukovich (95) during a spring training game in Surprise on Feb. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm looking at the game inside of the game, but I do love winning baseball games. I'm very competitive, I love to win anything that I'm doing," the manager said.

The Diamondbacks have often held less-than-ideal records in the early stages of spring training. This year, they are two above .500, and have won five of their last seven games despite seeing a major contingent of starters depart for the World Baseball Classic.

But the D-backs have been hitting the ball well this year, even if the pitching has been predictably shaky at times. Prior to Thursday's game, Arizona ranked second in the Cactus League in team batting average (.302). They likely saw that number take a bit of a dive after managing just six base hits against the Cubs, but the point remains.

Of course, performances will matter more the closer Arizona gets to regular season action. The latter end of Cactus League play may be more closely correlated to winning games that matter than the early stretch.

"We typically have a slow start, and then at some point we always kind of get into that little stretch drive where we start to play good baseball," Lovullo said. "I'll be more concerned about how we're playing at the very end of spring training than anything."