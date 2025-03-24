Diamondbacks Face Guardians In First Chase Field Game of 2025
The Arizona Diamondbacks are moving back into Chase Field for the first time in 2025. They are taking on the Cleveland Guardians for the first of a two-game exhibition series before the regular season begins on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
This game will not count towards Arizona's regular-season record, nor their Cactus League record.
Starting for the Diamondbacks is veteran lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, making his last start before taking on the Cubs during the season's opening series. Rodriguez was acquired by Arizona ahead of the 2024 season in free agency as a big boost to the rotation but injuries sidelined him for nearly all of last year.
Now, with a chance to rebound, he has looked dominant in spring. In two games, with 5.2 innings pitched, he has dominated hitters, not allowing a single run. Most encouraging are his strikeout numbers, with seven punchouts over that limited span, more reminiscent of his pre-2024 form.
A quick flashback to 2023 shows Rodriguez as one of the more dominant pitchers in baseball, then with the Detroit Tigers. He pitched to a 3.30 ERA in 152.2 innings, with a 131 ERA+. As things stand the lefty will line up as Arizona's day-four starter, but will still enjoy the protection of former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes following behind him.
For Cleveland it will be 25-year-old Gavin Williams on the mound. The right-hander pitched to an impressive 2.92 ERA this spring after struggling quite a bit across 76 innings in the majors in 2024. There he threw to a 4.86 ERA, but the Guardians still have high hope for Williams.
In a thin rotation he lines up to be the club's No. 2 starter to begin the season behind Tanner Bibee. While this doesn't seem great from a depth standpoint, it should also demonstrate what Cleveland thinks of Williams as a pitcher.
Lineups
For Arizona things are looking more and more like the regular season, with only Josh Naylor remaining on the bench from what otherwise looks like an Opening Day lineup.
At the top it is a familiar duo of Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll who have each received significant recognition over the past two seasons. With a rebound from Carroll in 2025, they should make a push for one of the most potent pairs MLB has to offer.
The middle of the order also boasts some power potential, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Eugenio Suárez, and Pavin Smith each figuring to be a big part of the clubs slugging percentage.
While there is other supplementation, particularly in the forms of Josh Naylor and Randal Grichuk, a big rebound from Gurriel Jr. would do great aid in filling the void left by Christian Walker and Joc Pederson when it comes to the longball.
For Cleveland another strong duo headlines the batting order with contact savant Steven Kwan leading the way. Following the 2022 Rookie of the Year finalist is Jose Ramirez, one of the most underappreciated third basemen in the league.
Behind the dish for the Guardians is Bo Naylor, the younger brother of current D-backs' first baseman Josh Naylor. The 25-year-old Bo Naylor has shown himself to be one of the most promising catching prospects in the league, but is still looking to truly break out. While the two brothers played together last year, they won't get a chance to face up against one another on Monday.