Diamondbacks Facing Crucial Series Opener vs Giants
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in danger of seeing their losing streak expand to five games. On Monday, they'll begin a massive four-game home series with their rival San Francisco Giants at 6:40 p.m.
The D-backs have fallen below .500, sitting at 41-42 after being swept by the Marlins. They are five games out of a Wild Card spot.
The Giants, however, have endured a similar fate lately. They've fallen all the way to 45-39, and were also swept by Miami at home just one series prior before losing two of three to the White Sox. They are 1.5 games back of a playoff berth.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Pitching Matchup
Monday, June 30: RHP Ryne Nelson (3.71 ERA) vs RHP Logan Webb (2.52 ERA)
Right-hander Ryne Nelson has been dominant in his last three starts, allowing one run in each. He allowed only one hit in back-to-back starts, and continues to dominate hitters with his elite fastball.
Nelson has not gone deep into games for the most part, due to the fact that he began 2025 as a reliever. But he's been a valuable member of the rotation, pitching to a 3.71 ERA and 3.85 FIP.
Giants ace Logan Webb has been nothing short of incredible in 2025. His arsenal has been worth a +13 Run Value per Statcast.
His mid-90s sinker is his trademark pitch, but he also throws a plus changeup and sweeper at a high clip. He also throws an occasional cutter and four-seam. He's still getting ground balls, but is also striking batters out at a higher rate (27.7%).
Diamondbacks vs Giants Offense & Lineups
(Check back later for lineups.)
The Diamondbacks' offense remains among MLB's best. Arizona ranks third in runs scored (432) and OPS (.776). They rank fifth in home runs (120).
Star outfielder Corbin Carroll is down significant time with a chip fracture in his wrist. Meanwhile Josh Naylor is progressing through an issue with neck spasms and has not played since Friday. Gabriel Moreno is on the injured list with a fractured finger and is not expected back until after the All-Star break.
Ketel Marte has been the driving force of the D-backs' offense as he continues to push for a second-straight All-Star bid. Marte crushed his 17th homer of the season on Sunday, and is slashing an immense .305/.405/.600 on the season, good for an astounding 1.005 OPS.
Eugenio Suárez has not homered since June 21, but is still tied for fourth in MLB with 25. He's recorded plenty of singles and doubles, however, going 5-for-13 against the Marlins to raise his average to .257 and his OPS to .889. He leads the team in RBI with 68.
The Giants' offense has fallen down to 21st in the majors in runs scored. They are 23rd in home runs (79) and 24th OPS (.684).
San Francisco is led offensively by Heliot Ramos, who's slashing .278/.356/.459 with an .815 OPS and 13 homers, plus 44 RBIs. Veteran infielder Matt Chapman has an .812 OPS with 12 homers, but is hitting just .243.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Bullpens
The bullpen is where the Giants hold the strongest advantage over Arizona. San Francisco has the best relief ERA in the majors — a staggering 2.91.
Right-hander Camilo Doval has regained the closer role to great success, as he's converted 13 of 16 chances and has not blown a save since June 3.
The Giants have not used Doval or setup man Randy Rodriguez since Friday. The anomaly that is Tyler Rogers pitched Saturday, but the Giants should have full command of their high-leverage group.
Meanwhile, the D-backs' abysmal bullpen track record has seen them fall to 28th in MLB with a 5.31 relief ERA and 16 blown saves. Arizona's relievers were the source of all three losses to the Marlins, giving up 14 earned runs in 12.2 innings.
Left-hander Jalen Beeks was responsible for eight of those runs, and Shelby Miller blew the only save opportunity he was given in the series.
Not only have they struggled, but they were also used heavily. The D-backs used six of their eight bullpen arms Saturday. Beeks, Ryan Thompson and Kyle Backhus were asked to pitch back-to-back on Sunday.
While Miller should be available Monday, manager Torey Lovullo's other options will be limited.