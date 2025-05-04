Diamondbacks Hang On to Win Nail-Biter in Philadelphia
The Arizona Diamondbacks managed to hang on through a thrill ride of a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 11-9. A big offensive outburst from both clubs nearly led to a sweep, but in a way that is very reminiscent of D-backs teams of old, Arizona managed to escape with a 3-3 road trip record.
Phillies starter Ranger Suarez made his return against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, making his first start of the year after being bothered by back issues this spring. The left-hander out of Venezuela was an All-Star a year ago, and looked it to kick off his outing, setting down the top of Arizona's lineup without issue.
Eduardo Rodriguez took the mound for the D-backs, making his first start since being roughed up by the Mets. It didn't take long for him to be bit once more, with former MVP Bryce Harper launching only his second hit of the series out of the ballpark. The home run to Harper was the first longball Rodriguez has allowed to a left-handed hitter in 2025.
A bottom-of-the-order rally against Suarez quickly flipped the game on its head, as Garrett Hampson and Jose Herrera both reached for Geraldo Perdomo. The knock from Herrera, usually a soft-hitting backup catcher, was the furthest hit ball of his career from the right-hand side at 366 feet. This teed up a double from Perdomo and a RISP hit from Corbin Carroll, leading to three runs scoring.
Only an inning later, Herrera got into another one, blasting a double into right field to score two runs.
A Geraldo Perdomo RBI single, his second of the game, and two stolen bases from the team-leading shortstop gave way once more for Corbin Carroll. He came through with his third RBI of the game, sending a line drive into center field for the Diamondbacks' fourth two-out run of the day, the seventh off Suarez.
The Phillies got a second run off Rodríguez in the fourth, but the trouble truly began in the sixth. With two on, Rodríguez exited in favor of Juan Morillo.
Morillo has been sharp in his early outings, but was finally bitten Sunday. A three-run home run from Weston Wilson, the first earned run Morillo allowed in his career, made it a 7-5 ballgame by the end of the sixth inning.
Two of the three scored runs were attributed to Rodriguez, muddling an originally solid final line.
Pitching Lines:
E. Rodriguez: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 10 K, 4 BB
R. Suarez: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 K, 2 BB
Kevin Ginkel struck out one in the seventh, but also allowed a walk and a hit to Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto, allowing the Phillies to pull within one. Ryan Thompson tossed a scoreless eighth, the only scoreless inning of the game by a D-backs' reliever.
The ninth inning saw the Diamondbacks come back to life offensively. Geraldo Perdomo collected his fourth hit of the game, his first career four-hit game. A fielder's choice from Corbin Carroll set up lefty-killer Randal Grichuk to face closer Jose Alvarado, who plated an insurance run with an RBI double.
Out to close things out was Shelby Miller, who has been a critical bullpen piece for Arizona in 2025. The veteran reliever struck out the first two Phillies hitters, but allowed a solo homer to Kyle Schwarber, and three singles later, the game was tied at eight heading into extras.
In the 10th inning the D-backs managed to create some separation. An RBI single from Josh Naylor, a sacrifice fly from Tim Tawa, and RBI walk from Geraldo Perdomo led them to the bottom of the 10th with an 11-8 score.
With Jalen Beeks on the mound the Phillies began mounting a small rally, but after a sacrifice fly, the tying run was left stranded as the Diamondbacks claimed victory in the series finale.
The Diamondbacks are now 18-16, and will face the Mets on Monday, beginning a three-game set at Chase Field.