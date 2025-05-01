Diamondbacks Hold On Behind Gritty Start from Corbin Burnes
The Arizona Diamondbacks held on to defeat the New York Mets on Wednesday by a score of 4-3, evening the series in Queens. Corbin Burnes gritted out a tough Quality Start, and the offense and bullpen did just enough.
It was another curiously inefficient beginning to Burnes' outing, as he gave up a leadoff double to Francisco Lindor. He then issued a pair of walks to Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos, loading the bases with one out.
But Burnes worked out of it with a strikeout and weak grounder. Burnes then settled in, working around a two-out single in the second.
The only damage against Burnes' line was in the third, when a cutter hung in the center of the zone for Vientos, who carved it 371 feet for a solo home run. After that homer, however, the ace delivered three more scoreless frames.
It was anything but an easy six innings for Burnes, but the veteran did what savvy ace-tier pitchers do. He issued five walks and only punched out three, but held the Mets to just the lone run, stranding baserunners in every inning but the third. He collected only eight whiffs, but punctuated the sixth inning with a pair of swinging stirkeouts.
It wasn't pretty, but the the right-hander did once again deliver a Quality Start, and a solid one, at that. Despite what the eye test may have shown, Burnes held on, ultimately giving Arizona a chance to win the game against one of the hottest lineups in baseball.
The offense couldn't get much of anything going early on, showcasing similar struggles to the previous few series. With two outs in the sixth, however, the slumping Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled, and center fielder Jorge Barrosa doubled.
Geraldo Perdomo, who had the day off in favor of Hampson until the sixth inning, delivered a pinch-hit two-run bloop single to left field to give the D-backs a 2-1 lead and put Burnes in line for the win, his first as a Diamondback.
Jalen Beeks collected two outs in the seventh, but did allow a single to Tyrone Taylor. Right-hander Kevin Ginkel then entered for his first appearance of 2025, after spending the first portion of the season on the Injured List.
Ginkel walked Alonso, but struck out Vientos swinging to the end the inning with his trademark yell as he walked off the mound. He pitched for just one out, but will see plenty more outings as the season progresses.
Shelby Miller took over in the eighth, and retired the first hitter he faced easily. But the righty couldn't quite find his grip on a weak grounder back to him quick enough, and Jeff McNeil beat out the throw to first. Miller managed to work around that baserunner for a scoreless inning.
The D-backs then tacked on a pair of of insurance runs in the ninth. Gabriel Moreno walked, and Gurriel doubled, finishing 2-for-4 on the night with the double and a run scored.
Barrosa then plated Moreno with a sac fly to center. With Alek Thomas pinch-running for Gurriel, Perdomo managed a shallow sac fly of his own to make it 4-1.
But then came a troublesome home half. Justin Martinez entered, after locking down a shaky save his last time out. The flamethrower's velocity was down significantly the last time he pitched, but he maintained that there was nothing wrong. But in Wednesday's game, the righty still didn't have it.
Once again sporting velocity nearly 4 MPH less than his usual triple-digits, Martinez gave up a solo home run to Taylor on a center-cut fastball. He then walked Lindor and Soto.
With no outs and Martinez spraying his pitches, Lovullo turned to Ryan Thompson, who hit his first batter with a sinker inside. He collected two outs but allowed New York's third run to score on a groundout. With the bases loaded, he forced a grounder to third, locking down a tough save when Arizona needed it dearly.
"This is what we live for, right?" Thompson told Dbacks.TV's Jody Jackson postgame. "Coming in these big spots and we're always ready for it. Unfortunate with Justin, seeing his velo the way it was..."
Thompson said he got ready quickly after seeing Martinez's fastball immediately clock in at around 96 MPH. It was Thompson's first save of the season.
"This has never happened before since I've been here for him out there. So, it's an honor to come in and have his back," Thompson said.
"It's kind of crazy," Perdomo later told Jackson. "[Martinez] doesn't feel any pain or anything like that. He'll get back to his normal velocity. We worry about him, but thank God he doesn't feel any pain... But he's going to come back to his normal velocity soon."
"To get back on track is amazing. It was a great team effort right there," Perdomo said.
The Diamondbacks will have a shot at the series in a Thursday morning game, with first pitch scheduled for 10:10 a.m. Arizona time.