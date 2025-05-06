Diamondbacks Hunt for Redemption in Duel with Mets
The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped Monday's series opener against the Mets and will now prepare to even the series in a critical Tuesday night matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
Ahead of the game the D-backs also announced a roster move, adding more bullpen depth in case of an emergency. This comes in the form of the club optioning Tommy Henry two pitched 2.2 scoreless frames in Monday's game, and calling up pitching prospect Cristian Mena in his stead.
Mena will be able to give the team some much-needed length in the event of a blowout or extreme bullpen exhaustion. With some key relievers on the injured list and others having labored heavily in recent games, it leaves the opening for the 22-year-old to rejoin the squad following his 2024 MLB debut.
Starting Pitchers
Zac Gallen, RHP, 2-4, 4.93 ERA
Gallen takes the mound following one of his best starts of the season against these very same New York Mets. In a dominant display he worked six frames allowing only a Juan Soto solo blast, striking out eight, and giving up only two hits.
His season long numbers don't look great, but much of this stems from his inconsistent nature so far. While he has showed himself to be dominant in some instances, going three starts with six or more innings pitched and two or fewer runs allowed, in other cases he's been hit incredibly hard.
This has to do with his command, an issue that ranges back to the mid-2023 season. Particularly, Gallen relies on his fastball and curveball to be deadly weapons. If one isn't especially sharp he can often rebound, finding other ways to work hitters and generate outs, but occasionally he finds himself with no command at all, leaving pitches far too vulnerable in the zone, or missing uncompetitively outside of it.
Against a Mets lineup which is now just as familiar with him as he is with them, he will need to find his tools and attack the New York hitters from the jump. The first two innings have been a problem for Gallen as opposing batters have a .886 OPS against him in the first, and a disastrous 1.175 OPS facing him in the second inning of games.
His ERAs aren't any better, as in opening frames of ballgames he holds a 6.43 ERA, and in the second inning this doubles to a 12.86 mark. Once the right-hander escapes these frames he has been mostly dominant, but long and laboring early frames have often driven his pitch count so high that his starts remain shortened regardless.
David Peterson, LHP, 2-1, 3.06 ERA
Peterson, a left-handed starter, is set to expose a continued weakness of the Diamondbacks' lineup. To this point in the year they have struggled mightily against southpaws, which includes Peterson during his last start.
There, facing Arizona, he went five innings allowing one run. The D-backs did wear him down, striking out only twice against the 29-year-old, but also drew no walks.
He has been a consistent weapon for the Mets, allowing no more than three earned runs in any of his starts, and only falling short of the five-inning mark once. With a 3.06 ERA, he has impressed, now in his sixth MLB season with New York.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks will send out their standard lineup against left-handed pitching, with only minor tweaks.
Back at the top of the lineup is Ketel Marte who in 2024 hit more home runs than any other player against left-handed pitchers. Now, in 2025, after missing substantial time with injury he is still looking for his first longball. So far this year he is batting .306 with an .821 OPS, but he is certainly still dealing with an adjustment period since returning to play against the Phillies.
Randal Grichuk stands in at DH, the D-backs' secret weapon off the bench and a lefty killer. He has, however, gotten off to a very slow start. Against left-handed pitching he is batting only .214 with a .640 OPS, having seen 46 plate appearances against southpaws so far.
In such a crucial position in the lineup and on the roster, Grichuk will need to get going. With a favorable matchup, and more at-bats as of late, this is his opportunity to turn things around before they get far more dire.
The Mets belted a pair of longballs in Monday night's win. Those came off the bats Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, the heart of New York's offense. Gallen will need to attack these two hitters as well as Soto to keep his outing extended.