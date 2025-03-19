D-backs Jordan Montgomery to Make Critical Start Against Rockies
The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. MST. The D-backs will be the home team. Fans not in attendance can listen to the game via webcast on MLB Audio.
Jordan Montgomery is the starting pitcher in what is a critical start for the veteran left-hander. It will be just the second time he has appeared in a Cactus League game with official Statcast and Gameday readings.
In his lone public outing so far Montgomery recorded just one out, and was charged with five runs. He hit the first batter, followed immediately by a home run. Two walks, a flyout, and a single followed before he was pulled from the game.
More important than the actual results perhaps, his sinker velocity was down to 88-89 MPH, nearly three miles per hour slower than last year and five MPH slower than he was throwing in the 2023 Postseason.
Montgomery's next turn to pitch took place on a Salt River backfield in a simulation game, away from the prying eyes of opposing scouts and radar guns. Pitching coach Brian Kaplan, along with the pitcher himself felt positive about that work, but it's now crunch time.
It's probably too late for Montgomery to secure a rotation spot at this juncture, no matter how he looks in this game. Currently, the last spot appears to be going to Brandon Pfaadt, although the team has yet to make that official.
Montgomery may have to settle for a long relief, mop-up role to start the season and continue to try to pitch his way back to form. If that doesn't work, then releasing him and paying him the balance owed on his $22.5 million salary would appear to be on the table. The D-backs took a similar route with Madison Bumgarner early in 2023.
Bryce Jarvis headlines the reliever group for this game. Torey Lovullo's go-to innings eater out of the pen in 2024 is trying to make the team after being shut down last year with an elbow injury. He's pitched in six Cactus League games, throwing 5.1 innings and striking out eight while allowing two runs on two hits and five walks. For Jarvis, the walks need to come down for him to be effective going forward.
The Rockies starter is 24 year old Bradley Blalock. The right-hander is enjoying a good spring so far, posting a 1.50 ERA with 12 strikesouts in 12.2 innings. He was a rookie last year, pitching in seven games, going 1-3 with a 5.87 ERA.
Drafted out of high school in the 32nd round by the Red Sox in 2019, he made his major league debut with the Milwaukee Brewers last year, pitching one inning of relief. He went to the Rockies on July 27 in a trade deadline deal in exchange for Nick Mears.
Blalock throws a 93.5 MPH fastball, along with a slider, splitter, and curveball. The slider and curve were effective pitches last year, but the fastball was hit hard despite a reasonably good 17.2 Induced Vertical Break.
Lineups:
The D-backs are running out their top lineup for this game. Corbin Carroll is the DH to allow additional outfield reps for both Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy, thus Pavin Smith is on the bench to start. But the rest of the lineup is all starters.
Reserves most likely to get into the game include utility man Garrett Hampson, first baseman Trey Mancini, infielder Jordan Lawlar, and the aforementioned Smith.
Rockies' Gold Glover and emerging star Brenton Doyle leads off for Colorado. He hit 23 homers for the Rockies in 2024. 23-year-old shortstop Ezequiel Tovar led the team with 26 homers, and DH Michael Toglia hit 25. As these three players continue to develop they could form the core of a powerful middle of the order for Colorado.