D-backs' Timely Hitting and Defense Back Nelson in Win Over Padres
One can be forgiven for thinking the Diamondbacks were on their way to a sloppily played loss to the San Diego Padres after watching the first inning and two-thirds. An unearned run was already on the board, and it looked like a second unearned run had scored in the second before it was erased by umpire's interference.
And then just like that, it all turned on a dime. The D-backs played crisp defense the rest of the way, making several outstanding plays. They got timely hits and home runs, along with flawless relief work to lock up a 5-1 victory.
Ryne Nelson had a bounce-back outing, allowing just one unearned run in the first inning. An errant throw from Alek Thomas that Eugenio Suarez arguably should have corralled allowed Fernando Tatis Jr. to score the game's first run.
Nelson then had to work out of a two-on, one-out jam in the second. Gabriel Moreno threw down to second base on a double steal attempt and the ball went off Ketel Marte's glove into center. But Moreno's elbow hit the umpire's mask, resulting in the umpire's interference, sending the runners back.
That was all the help Nelson needed to settle down. He was never in serious trouble again. Over five innings he gave up six hits, and walked only one, while striking out three. It was a vast improvement over his last outing when he gave up seven runs in three innings.
Nelson leaned on his fastball, throwing 48 of them among his 79 pitches. He went to the slider as his primary breaking pitch, using his curve and changeup sparingly. Having thrown 77 and 62 pitches in his previous two outings, manager Torey Lovullo clipped him early with a fully rested bullpen following the off day Thursday.
Josh Naylor hit his ninth home run of the year to get the D-backs scoring started in the second inning. Geraldo Perdomo had a two-out, RBI base hit in the third to put the D-backs up 2-1 at the time.
Corbin Carroll's 20th homer of the year started a three-run fifth inning. It's the third straight season he's reached that threshold, hitting 25 his rookie year and 22 last year. Naylor also had a sac fly RBI in the game, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chipped in an RBI single to chase Padres starter Stephen Kolek.
Thomas redeemed himself on defense with a terrific running catch on a smash to the centerfield wall in the fifth inning. Gurriel made an even more incredible running catch on a ball hit deep and foul in the left field corner.
The bullpen recorded 12 outs without giving up a run, facing the minimum, to close out the game. Kyle Backhus got the first four, then Juan Morillo got two more. Ryan Thompson pitched a scoreless eighth. Shelby Miller came in for the ninth with a four-run lead and shut the door in eight pitches.
With the victory the D-backs get back over .500 to 35-34, and pick up a game on San Diego to inch within 3.5 games. Game two of the series is Saturday night with a 4:15 p.m. MST start time. Zac Gallen will pitch for Arizona and Ryan Berget goes for San Diego.